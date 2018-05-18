  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 18 May, 2018
Google has snapped up Boland's Quay from Nama

When complete, Boland’s Quay will accommodate up to 2,500 workers.

By Paul Hosford Friday 18 May 2018, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 7,158 Views 11 Comments
TECH GIANT GOOGLE has bought the Boland’s Mill development.

The development had been on sale for around €170 million, but it is not known how much Google paid. The sale was today announced by Mark Reynolds of Savills, the Nama-appointed receiver of the site.

The Bolands Quay site received planning permission in July 2015 and, since then, NAMA has provided funding for demolition and enabling works.

Google, whose European headquarters is nearby, will now acquire the whole campus.

Bolands Quay will comprise 28,000sq m of office space, 46 apartments, cafes and cultural space. The development will include three new landmark buildings, one rising to 53 metres (173 ft), another to 49 metres (161 ft) and a third to 47.8 metres (157 ft). It is due to be completed next summer.

Google will use the office space itself and will use a letting agent to rent the commercial and residential properties.

The development will also include a new pedestrian bridge and two new civic plazas with water frontage to Grand Canal Dock.

Joe Borrett, Director of Real Estate & Construction, Google EMEA, said:

“This is a very important addition to our office portfolio in Dublin and the standard of finish in the development is a tribute to the architects, construction companies, the receiver, Savills and Nama. We are looking forward to creating vibrant new civic spaces and retail amenities for our neighbours around Barrow Street to enjoy.”

When complete, Boland’s Quay will accommodate up to 2,500 workers.

