GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman after an incident just after 10am this morning at Government Buildings.

The woman is said to have attempted to drive a car through the gates of the buildings on Merrion Street upper.

Source: Aoife Barry/TheJournal.ie

No one has been injured in the incident.

The woman – in her 50s – has been taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

Gardaí added that enquires are ongoing.