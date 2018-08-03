This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grandparent grant a 'novel idea that can be thrashed out' - Ross

“We’re pursuing this as an idea, as a novel idea. We’re going to continue to push for it.”

By Paul Hosford Friday 3 Aug 2018, 1:04 PM
12 minutes ago 611 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163154
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE Ross has said a proposal by the Independent Alliance that grandparents should get an annual payment of €1,000 if they help out with the childcare of their grandchildren can be thrashed out.

The group’s plan had attracted extensive criticism from opposition parties. Fianna Fáil dismissed it as “mere immature kite flying”, while Labour said it “smacks of desperation”.

However, speaking to reporters today, Ross offered a defence of the plan.

“We’re pursuing this as an idea, as a novel idea. We’re going to continue to push for it.

“It’s an idea that recognises the role that grandparents have played in childminding.”

Ross said that there was no pushback from his government colleagues on the plan, but was asked about concerns that the plan would cost more to administer than it would give to grandparents.

“There are lots of questions which are being asked. We brought this as a preliminary idea to Paschal Donohoe and it’s going to be costed by the Department of Finance and we’ll thrash it out from there. Certainly it’s something that can be adapted – of course it can.

“But at the moment, as an idea, as a concept, we think it’s something that will be very welcome by a large number of people.”

The estimated cost of the scheme is €70 million and the minister earlier this week explained that it would run on a self-assessment basis, at least initially. He added that all four grandparents could claim the payment if they were involved in minding children.

The plan was floated by Ross two years ago, but Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said people who look after their grandchildren would be “insulted” by the idea of receiving payments from the State.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
44,982  50
2
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
42,235  54
3
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
42,058  0
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
865  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
345  0
3
Meet the man behind the Monaghan farm selling duck to the Chinese
343  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
53,383  89
2
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
41,683  42
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
31,764  33
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
8,802  3
2
Huda Beauty was criticised for shaming this YouTuber over her acne scars
6,401  0
3
Iain Sterling revealed that the Love Island finale after-party was pretty underwhelming
5,928  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie