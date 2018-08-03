Grandparent grant a 'novel idea that can be thrashed out' - Ross

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE Ross has said a proposal by the Independent Alliance that grandparents should get an annual payment of €1,000 if they help out with the childcare of their grandchildren can be thrashed out.

The group’s plan had attracted extensive criticism from opposition parties. Fianna Fáil dismissed it as “mere immature kite flying”, while Labour said it “smacks of desperation”.

However, speaking to reporters today, Ross offered a defence of the plan.

“We’re pursuing this as an idea, as a novel idea. We’re going to continue to push for it.

“It’s an idea that recognises the role that grandparents have played in childminding.”

Ross said that there was no pushback from his government colleagues on the plan, but was asked about concerns that the plan would cost more to administer than it would give to grandparents.

“There are lots of questions which are being asked. We brought this as a preliminary idea to Paschal Donohoe and it’s going to be costed by the Department of Finance and we’ll thrash it out from there. Certainly it’s something that can be adapted – of course it can.

“But at the moment, as an idea, as a concept, we think it’s something that will be very welcome by a large number of people.”

The estimated cost of the scheme is €70 million and the minister earlier this week explained that it would run on a self-assessment basis, at least initially. He added that all four grandparents could claim the payment if they were involved in minding children.

The plan was floated by Ross two years ago, but Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said people who look after their grandchildren would be “insulted” by the idea of receiving payments from the State.

With reporting by Christina Finn