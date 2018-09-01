This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lights out for halogen lamps as Europe-wide phasing-out of bulbs begins today

EU member states agreed to withdrawing the inefficient bulbs from the market in 2009.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 6:30 AM
22 minutes ago 771 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4212048
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HALOGEN LIGHTS WILL be switched off across Europe from today after an EU-approved phase-out of the bulbs commenced at midnight.

From today, non-directional mains-voltage halogen lamps, which mainly consist of pear-shaped bulbs used in traditional light sockets, will no longer be brought to the market.

However, the decision does not affect directional halogen lamps, such as popular spotlights or halogen lamps which are often used in desk lamps and flood lights.

The phase-out was voted on in 2009 after Europe ruled it would help the environment and provide long-term financial benefit for consumers. 

It’s claimed that switching from an average halogen lamp to an energy-efficient LED will result in savings of €115 over the light’s 20-year lifetime, while the cost of the LED would also be paid back within a year.

Prices of LED bulbs are expected to drop as a result of the move, while their performance is expected to increase, both of which will also bring benefits to consumers.

EU members agreed to end the sale of “D”-class halogen lamps in 2009, after their consumption was found to be more than five times higher than that of more energy-efficient LEDs.

Member states originally agreed to phase-out the bulbs from September 2016, but the move was deferred after the European Commission decided that date would have been too early for LED technology to fully replace the bulbs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    81,283  360
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    47,478  24
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    37,505  84
    Fora
    1
    		Eason plans to sell €90m worth of property - including its flagship O'Connell St building
    1,340  0
    2
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    541  0
    3
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    16  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,126  5
    2
    		Mickey Harte reveals he is in the clear following cancer treatment
    19,967  16
    3
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    19,294  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This new horror film on Netflix was shot at Ireland's most haunted gaff
    25,239  1
    2
    		Serena Williams has been playing tennis in a tutu after she was told she shouldn't wear a catsuit
    24,284  1
    3
    		Women's Aid call for 'understanding and empathy' following incident on Celebrity Big Brother
    18,365  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    From midnight on Monday, the GardaÃ­ will have a new Commissioner
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision
    Have you seen this 17-year-old? He was last seen in Limerick a week ago
    DUBLIN
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie