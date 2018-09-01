Lights out for halogen lamps as Europe-wide phasing-out of bulbs begins today

HALOGEN LIGHTS WILL be switched off across Europe from today after an EU-approved phase-out of the bulbs commenced at midnight.

From today, non-directional mains-voltage halogen lamps, which mainly consist of pear-shaped bulbs used in traditional light sockets, will no longer be brought to the market.

However, the decision does not affect directional halogen lamps, such as popular spotlights or halogen lamps which are often used in desk lamps and flood lights.

The phase-out was voted on in 2009 after Europe ruled it would help the environment and provide long-term financial benefit for consumers.

It’s claimed that switching from an average halogen lamp to an energy-efficient LED will result in savings of €115 over the light’s 20-year lifetime, while the cost of the LED would also be paid back within a year.

Prices of LED bulbs are expected to drop as a result of the move, while their performance is expected to increase, both of which will also bring benefits to consumers.

EU members agreed to end the sale of “D”-class halogen lamps in 2009, after their consumption was found to be more than five times higher than that of more energy-efficient LEDs.

Member states originally agreed to phase-out the bulbs from September 2016, but the move was deferred after the European Commission decided that date would have been too early for LED technology to fully replace the bulbs.