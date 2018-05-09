  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Man who beat partner with hammer sent to Central Mental Hospital

During his trial, the jury heard the man punched his partner in the face, stuffed underwear in her mouth and gouged her eyes with his thumbs.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 9 May 2018, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 6,523 Views 6 Comments
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN WHO beat his partner with a hammer and tried to suffocate her by stuffing underwear in her mouth has been sent to the Central Mental Hospital for treatment.

Tomas Gajowniczek (37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8 was last month found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his former partner Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on 16 June, 2016.

The same verdict was returned in relation to a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the woman.

During the trial the jury heard that Gajowniczek, who is originally from Poland, punched Kalinowska repeatedly in the face, stuffed underwear in her mouth and held her nose to stop her breathing. He beat her with a hammer and gouged her eyes with his thumbs.

The woman told the jury that she passed out when he put a bottle in her mouth and forced her to drink the contents. She awoke when a neighbour came knocking. She managed to get to the door before collapsing into her neighbour’s arms.

Consultant psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) Dr Paul O’Connell today told Justice Patrick McCarthy that he interviewed Gajowniczek on 3 May last.

Gajowniczek told him that he was suffering headaches and pains in his limbs for the past ten years. A month before the assault on his partner he said he noticed his urine and stools had changed colour and since going to prison he has formed the opinion that Kalinowska was poisoning him with fluid drained from a car battery.

Dr O’Connell said he displayed other delusionary beliefs, such as that the assault was being discussed on the radio and he noted that Gajowniczek accused Kalinowska of assaulting him and claimed that he acted in self defence.

He denied using a hammer or stuffing underwear in her mouth. The doctor said he believes Gajowniczek is displaying persecutory beliefs, has paranoid schizophrenia with a delusional disorder and requires further treatment at the CMH.

Ronan Munro SC, representing Gajowniczek, said his client is anxious to get whatever treatment is required.

Under Section 5 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act, Justice McCarthy committed Gajowniczek to the CMH for ongoing treatment. His treatment will be continuously reviewed and if recommended by his treating doctors, he could be released in future under Section 13 of the Act.

Evidence in trial

His former partner told the trial that she started going out with Gajowniczek in Poland in 2006 and they moved to Ireland to find work a few years later. She got a job in a Subway sandwich shop in Dublin while he worked a night shift in a Maxol Garage.

During one of his shifts there was a break-in and he was tied up and locked in a bathroom. He was traumatised and came home that night shaking. He refused to go back to work and was prescribed Xanax for his anxiety.

He remained on social welfare after that and Kalinowska noticed that his behaviour became strange following the death of his grandfather around Christmas 2015. He was upset that they didn’t have enough money to travel to Poland for the funeral.

From January onward she noted a difference in him. He would insult her, call her names and accuse her of being a bad mother.

One night she was so upset by the abuse she walked out and went to the apartment of a male neighbour for a few hours. When she returned Mr Gajowniczek accused her of cheating. She admitted that she kissed the neighbour, accepted she had done wrong and apologised to him.

This, the prosecution said, was the background to the attack on 16 June. The prosecution called Professor Damian Mohan of the Central Mental Hospital who said that the accused was “furious” about his partner’s infidelity and due to long-term daily use of cannabis he was unable to control his anger.

Professor Mohan’s colleague Dr Conor O’Neill disagreed, telling the trial that he had treated Gajowniczek following his arrest and believed that he was suffering from a delusional disorder at the time and therefore should qualify for a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr O’Neill said the disorder led to bizarre beliefs that Kalinowska was putting amphetamines in his milk, poisoning or drugging his food and drink and stealing his tax returns.

The jury accepted the defence evidence and returned a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict.

