Batch of 'Harvest Moon' hummus recalled due to listeria detection

Source: FSAI

Harvest Moon Foods is recalling the above batch of natural hummus due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

Recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.

The recall affects batches marked with the date 16 09 2018.

Aldi pesto recall

Source: FSAI

Aldi is recalling the above batch of its Deli Green Pesto due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Aldi Stores.

The affected batches have the use by date of 16 09 2018.

Listeria is a bug that can cause a flu-like illness.

It can be dangerous for a number of groups including pregnant women, unborn babies and new babies and people who are unwell. You can read more about it here.