  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York state is suing Harvey Weinstein and his former company for failing to protect staff

More than 100 women have accused him of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

By AFP Monday 12 Feb 2018, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,158 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3847123
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

NEW YORK STATE is suing Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their production company for failing to protect employees from years of his alleged sexual misconduct despite multiple complaints from staff.

The lawsuit comes four months after the Hollywood mogul’s career ended over allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape now leveled by more than 100 women spanning 40 years.

State prosecutors said the suit, the result of an ongoing investigation, was filed out of fear that an imminent sale of The Weinstein Company, now on the verge of bankruptcy, could leave victims without adequate redress. The lawsuit now threatens to delay the sale.

Weinstein’s lawyer poured cold water on the lawsuit and presented his 65-year-old client as a supporter of women’s career advancement.

But state prosecutors accuse the company’s board and executives of repeatedly failing to take adequate steps to protect staff or curb Weinstein’s behaviour, despite multiple complaints to human resources.

Weinstein is being investigated by British and US police, but has not yet been charged with any crime. He denies having non-consensual sex and is reportedly in treatment for sex addiction.

The suit alleges that female assistants were required to facilitate Weinstein’s sex life as a condition of employment and had copies of a manual, known as a “Bible,” that included directions on how to do so.

Prosecutors said Weinstein made verbal threats to “kill” several staff or their families, and touted his connection to political figures and alleged Secret Service contacts that could “take care of problems.”

They said one employee flew from London to New York to teach his assistants “how to dress and smell more attractive” to Weinstein.

Car injections 

Weinstein’s drivers in New York and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car at all times, prosecutors said.

Among the alleged misconduct was making a female employee take dictation while leering at her as he lay naked on his bed in 2014-15. He also allegedly put his hand on her upper thigh and buttocks near her genitalia to rub her without consent in the back of cars.

Largely female assistants allegedly contacted prospective sexual partners via text message or phone at his direction, and maintained space on his calendar for sexual activity.

Female executives also allegedly had to meet prospective sexual conquests and follow through on promised job offers, which prosecutors said demeaned and humiliated them, fueling a hostile work environment.

The New York state attorney’s office said that despite multiple complaints to the human resources department, there was no meaningful investigation or relief for victims, or consequences for Weinstein.

It said the company’s toxic work environment was shrouded in secrecy because of a practice of reaching non-disclosure agreements — a policy that has come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the sexual harassment watershed that has followed Weinstein’s downfall.

“While Mr Weinstein’s behavior was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality,” Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman, one of America’s most celebrated criminal defence attorneys, said in a statement.

At the end of the inquiry, it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination.

‘Vicious mistreatment’ 

“If the purpose of the inquiry is to encourage reform throughout the film industry, Mr Weinstein will embrace the investigation,” Brafman said.

“If the purpose however is to scapegoat Mr Weinstein, he will vigorously defend himself.”

State attorney general Eric Schneiderman said the lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court, detailed Weinstein’s “vicious and exploitative mistreatment” of employees.

“As alleged in our complaint, The Weinstein Company repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination,” said Schneiderman.

Any sale of The Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched.

Last week, the district attorney’s office in Los Angeles said police had submitted three Weinstein sexual assault cases to prosecutors.

A group of investors led by a former official who served in president Barack Obama’s administration is understood to be in advanced talks to buy The Weinstein Company.

Deadline, the Hollywood insider website that first reported the advanced talks, said a roughly $500 million bid by the group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet included a fund to compensate victims.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Two police officers shot dead responding to ‘domestic situation’ at home in Ohio

Read: Three dead after tour helicopter crashes in the Grand Canyon

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
112,170  0
2
Family pay tribute to son who died after being swept away in Antrim river
41,993  36
3
Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list
39,680  41
Fora
1
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
270  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
181  0
3
'There's a lack of respect for the sector': Trucking firms need more foreign drivers to fill staff gaps
47  0
The42
1
Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton recovering in hospital in Limerick after sideline incident
47,011  27
2
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
43,371  18
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
33,292  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
15,028  4
2
12 signs you're officially coming to terms with life in your 30s
8,162  2
3
15 of the grimmest rentals in Dublin this February
7,086  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Varadkar to meet Theresa May in Belfast today ahead of last-chance Stormont talks
Varadkar to meet Theresa May in Belfast today ahead of last-chance Stormont talks
Michelle O'Neill says Stormont stalemate talks will conclude next week
Mary Lou McDonald to lay out her vision to 'modernise' the Sinn Féin party
GARDAí
Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth
Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth
Woman charged over incident in which 3-year-old girl was injured
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
DUBLIN
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
EU
Quiz: With all this talk of Irexit, how much do you know about Ireland and the EU?
Quiz: With all this talk of Irexit, how much do you know about Ireland and the EU?
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie