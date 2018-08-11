This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No weekend plans? Here's what's going on around the country

A quick round-up of the weekend’s best days out.

By Adam Daly Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 8,197 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4171216
Anthony Dowling as Sub Zero and Daisey Delaney as Poison Ivy, at Dublin Comic Con 2017
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Anthony Dowling as Sub Zero and Daisey Delaney as Poison Ivy, at Dublin Comic Con 2017
Anthony Dowling as Sub Zero and Daisey Delaney as Poison Ivy, at Dublin Comic Con 2017
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING to do this weekend?

Here’s our pick of events from around the country…

Dublin

Now in its sixth year, Dublin Comic Con is back this weekend in the Convention Centre.

Special guests this year are from Marvel’s Black Panther, Walking Dead, Orange is the New Black and Star Trek.

There is a lot going on at the convention over the next two days, from Q&A panels, the cosplay village, the trader’s hall and some interactive sets.

Tickets are still available here. 

horse show 195_90550797 Spanish stallion Lancelot Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

There is still plenty to see and do at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS before it comes to an end tomorrow.

Aside from the equestrian competitions, there is a lot going on, including a chance to see Frédéric Pignon and his dancing horses perform at 6pm in the main area this evening.

To see the programme of events for the next two days and for tickets, check out the website.

shutterstock_483897898 Source: Shutterstock/pick

Tipperary 

Canvas brewery has just and bottled its first beer, and to celebrate it’s joining together with other local farmhouse breweries for the inaugural Irish Farmhouse Beer Festival.

Taste over 30 different beers from breweries like Heaney Brewery, 12 Acres Brewery, Ballykilcavan Brewery at Fortmoy House, Aglish.

The festival will include beer tasting workshops, food and some mindfulness.

Tickets are available here and start at €15.

shutterstock_1130006933 (1) Source: Shutterstock/Stephen Wood

Leitrim 

If you have some kayaking experience then the dawn kayak happening tomorrow in Drumshambo is for you.

The route is 7.2km, starting from Acers Lake with a shuttle bus picking up people from 4.30am.

All participants must have a Level 1 kayaking proficiency certificate and be over 18 years old. There will be a full Irish breakfast for all participants on completion of the route.

For more information and to sign up head to the website. 

Source: Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann/YouTube

Louth 

Described as the “Olympics” of Irish traditional music, song and dance, Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann kicks off tomorrow in Drogheda and runs until 19 August.

One of the events happening tomorrow is the Fleadh regional showcase at the Crescent Theatre which is the opening concert for the festival with sean-nós dancer Sibéal Davitt and fiddle-player Gerry O’Connor among the performers.

For tickets and to find on whats going on all week, check out the website. 

Kilkenny Arts Festival-6 Members of the cast of Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream Source: Pat Moore

Kilkenny 

The 45th Kilkenny Arts Festival kicked off this week and is running until next Sunday.

At 4pm today in Butler House Garden, a free pop-up performance is taking place as part of the secret garden music series, the location changes every day of the festival so check the website if you want to go along any other day.

In the Castle Yard, a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been specially created for the open-air space. The play will be running every night of the festival at 8pm, except Monday.

Check out the festival’s programme for a full list of events.

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

