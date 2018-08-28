This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 August, 2018
High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow

The court heard that the people involved are believed to have previously been in occupation of a property at Summerhill Parade.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,556 Views No Comments
34 North Frederick Street
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
34 North Frederick Street
34 North Frederick Street
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE HIGH COURT has ordered that persons occupying a house in Dublin’s north inner city must vacate the property by 2pm tomorrow.

Justice Michael Quinn today granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing and get out of the four-storey building.

The court heard that the people involved are believed to have previously been in occupation of a property at Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, also in Dublin 1. 

In statements to the media, the occupiers say their actions are designed to highlight the current housing crisis. They left the Summerhill property on 17 August last after the owner of that property secured a High Court injunction.

There was no appearance before the court today by the occupying group and no representations were made on their behalf to the judge. 

Barrister Helen McCarthy, seeking the injunctions for Ms Ní Greil, said that persons unknown had illegally entered and were in occupation of her client’s property for over a week.  They had no right to be there and had refused to leave the premises.

McCarthy said the group in occupation wore masks and had photographed an agent of the owner when he attended at the property.  It was believed that the occupiers are part of a group known as Dublin Central Housing Action.

Purchase of the building

The orders were being sought on a number of grounds including health and safety and fire safety concerns about the property.  McCarthy said her client purchased the building in 2014. There was one tenant in the property’s basement and the four storeys above had been vacant.

McCarthy said that an architect has been engaged as part of the owner’s plans to convert the property into a guesthouse and extensive structural works needed to be carried out on the building.

She said these works had been interrupted by the occupation and the owner’s agents had not been able to gain access. A purported representative who would only give the name “Aonghus” had contacted representatives of the owner in a bid to discuss the situation.

The caller had been informed that the matter would go before the court. 

Following the conclusion of submission from counsel, Judge Quinn said he was satisfied to grant various injunctions which are to remain in place pending any full hearing of the action compelling those in occupation to stay out of number 34.

Judge Quinn said he was satisfied the occupiers had been served with and were aware of the proceedings and directed that the property must be vacated by 2pm on Wednesday, 29 August.

The court also made orders restraining anyone from interfering with the property and directing the occupiers to remove all their belongings including banners that had been placed on or brought into the building.

Notice of the making of the orders is to be pinned to the doors of the property. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

