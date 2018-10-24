'Potential explosive devices' sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and CNN evacuated

One of the packages was sent to the Clintons' home in New York.

THE US SECRET Service says it intercepted two potential explosive devices sent to the homes of former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

One package was sent to the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and the other was sent to Obama’s Washington residence.

The Secret Service said in a statement:

The US Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on 23 October, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, 24 October, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC. The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found at the Clintons’ suburban home in Chappaqua, New York.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found yesterday at the compound of billionaire George Soros.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

The White House has condemned what it called “attempted violent attacks” on Clinton and Obama, describing them as “despicable”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement:

These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.

- With reporting by Associated Press