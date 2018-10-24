This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Potential explosive devices' sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and CNN evacuated

The suspicious packages were recovered yesterday and today.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 3:37 PM
46 minutes ago 3,974 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303295
One of the packages was sent to the Clintons' home in New York.
Image: PA Images
One of the packages was sent to the Clintons' home in New York.
One of the packages was sent to the Clintons' home in New York.
Image: PA Images

Updated 17 minutes ago

THE US SECRET Service says it intercepted two potential explosive devices sent to the homes of former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

One package was sent to the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and the other was sent to Obama’s Washington residence.

The Secret Service said in a statement:

The US Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on 23 October, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, 24 October, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found at the Clintons’ suburban home in Chappaqua, New York.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found yesterday at the compound of billionaire George Soros.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

While live on air reporting on the explosive find, CNN headquarters in New York was evacuated after an alarm was sounded.

Pictures from outside show police surrounding the Time Warner Centre with the NYPD asking people to stay away from the area.

CNN has since confirmed that the evacuation was due to a suspicious package and that a police bomb squad was at its offices.

The White House has condemned what it called “attempted violent attacks” on Clinton and Obama, describing them as “despicable”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement:

These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.

- With reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Structural issues could affect 40 schools as Taoiseach says it will be difficult to find alternative classrooms
    27,303  70
    Fora
    1
    		Bord na Móna will shed up to 430 staff as it fast-tracks a shift away from peat
    20  0
    The42
    1
    		Around 20 injured in escalator incident ahead of Champions League clash
    10,587  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'People talk about my 'monkey face'': Jameela Jamil says her backlash is often racially-motivated
    1,754  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CRIME
    Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year
    Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    COURTS
    Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of woman accused of slicing another woman's throat
    Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of woman accused of slicing another woman's throat
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    GARDAí
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Man in his 60s arrested after fatal shooting in rural area near Macroom
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie