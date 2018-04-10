  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leftover food and no privacy: Hiqa raises serious concerns over Dublin hospital conditions

The inspection at Cherry Orchard Hospital took place in November last year.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,408 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949667
Cherry Orchard Hospital, Dublin
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Cherry Orchard Hospital, Dublin
Cherry Orchard Hospital, Dublin
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

AN INSPECTION REPORT on a hospital in Dublin has expressed concern about residents’ rights and lack of social care needs.

The inspection at Cherry Orchard Hospital took place in November of last year. This was the third inspection of this centre that has identified an unacceptable level of non-compliance.

During the inspection, inspectors visited the designated centre, met with around 24 residence and spoke with the person in charge and seven staff members.

Cherry Orchard Hospital has designing nursing home which aims to provide health and social care to its residents.

Unsafe premises

The report detailed that the centre comprised of two units, one unit had a bed capacity of 12 beds and the second unit had a bed capacity of 21. Two bedrooms within the centre were single rooms and the rest of the bedrooms were either double, triple or quadruple bedrooms.

The inspectors noted that this limited the amount of privacy and dignity available to residents.

The building was unclean and poorly maintained, according to the report.

Inspectors found dried food particles and fluid stains within the dining room. One inspector lifted up a tablecloth within one of the dining rooms which was difficult to move because it was stuck to the table with a build-up of moisture and food debris.

Lack of privacy

The report found that residents’ privacy, dignity and respect was not always upheld within the centre.

Inspectors found institutional type practices in operation within the homes of the residents.

Staff members from various locations on campus were seen entering the homes of residents without knocking or ringing doorbells.

Inspectors were not assured that residents were consulted with regarding their finance. Some residents within the centre had restrictive access to their finances, as this was managed through the campus manager’s office. Some residents could only access their money at specific times when the office was opened.

Social care needs

Inspectors requested to view eight specific residents’ personal social care plans. Just three residents had a plan in place, out of the eight requested. The report noted that these plans were not social care plans, as medical conditions were outlined as being goals such as maintaining body temperature.

It found that goal planning at the centre was inadequate.

Two plans focused on increased activities as a goal and the action plans stated that staff members spoke with the resident’s family and that the family members agreed they would try and increase activities when the resident visited them at home during the weekends.

Therefore, the social care needs of residents were redirected to family members to achieve instead of the staff members within the centre.

No garda vetting

The inspectors found that measures to safeguard residents were not put in place at the centre.

From viewing the training records, some staff members had attended training in the area of safeguarding residents and the prevention, detection and response to abuse. However, inspectors spoke with six members of staff and none of them could demonstrate sufficient knowledge in this area.

The person in charge of the centre told inspectors that seven longstanding members of staff were yet to be garda vetted. However, they said this would be completed within the required time of the National Vetting Bureau Act 2012.

At the end of the visit, the Hiqa inspectors acknowledged the cooperation and assistance of all the people who participated in the inspection.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
98,021  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
67,260  71
3
Hero garda saves the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
46,543  37
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
1,576  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
518  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
286  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
32,379  18
2
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
27,003  1
3
'We're a sleeping giant but finally we've woken up'
23,949  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
8,754  7
2
People loved Irish wrestler Finn Balor's big entrance with LGBT fans during WrestleMania last night
6,789  7
3
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
5,022  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
PSNI
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry
Pregnant woman has bottle smashed across her head by burglar in Co Down

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie