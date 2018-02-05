Boy (14) in serious condition after hit-and-run in Tallaght

A TEENAGE BOY is in serious condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run last night.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to the serious hit-and-run which occurred last night, Sunday 4 February, at approximately 8.50pm on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght.

A 14-year-old male cyclist was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene. The youth was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

The car involved is described as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.

Anyone who may have witnesses this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.