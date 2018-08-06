Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

SUPPORTERS OF IRELAND’S Hockey World Cup side will have an opportunity to help celebrate their success at a public reception this afternoon.

The team defied the odds to make it all the way to the tournament final in London yesterday, before losing out to The Netherlands in the decider.

Their sensational (and unexpected) run to the final saw Ireland make their mark on what was their first World Cup appearance in 16 years – winning over an army of new fans in the process.

Here’s what’s going on today, as they arrive home…

The arrival

Expect a large media presence at Dublin Airport later.

The silver medal-winning squad will arrive into Terminal 1 at around 12.30pm.

Ireland's Chloe Watkins after winning the shootout with Spain to win the semi-final. Source: Steven Paston

The ceremony

Dublin City Council is arranging a public ceremony for 3pm this afternoon, with access open from 2pm.

The players and coaching staff will be welcomed home on a stage set up on Dame Street.

Lord Mayor Nial Ring will greet the team.

“Let’s show them how proud of them we are,” the North Inner City councillor wrote on Twitter this morning.

See you there, and rumour is there might even be a sing song!

The Council is stressing that it’s a family friendly, alcohol free event.

TODAY 3PM DAME STREET

I'm inviting you to come out to welcome home the @IreWomenHockey team and celebrate their magnificent achievement at the #HWC2018.

Let’s show them how proud of them we are!

See you there, and rumour is there might even be a sing song! — Nial Ring (@nialring) August 6, 2018 Source: Nial Ring /Twitter

Let's give them the homecoming they deserve! Reception on Dame St at 3pm, access open from 2pm. All details here https://t.co/Jfcy2uaJkK pic.twitter.com/A9lYac6Llt — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 5, 2018 Source: Irish Hockey /Twitter

Traffic

Dame Street will be closed off until after the event and there will also be traffic restrictions on surrounding streets.

“Dame St will be closed both ways between George’s St and Parliament St,” AA Roadwatch advised.

This means that traffic on both George’s St and Parliament St will not be able to turn left onto Dame St.

Traffic from High St will be sent down either Winetavern St or Nicholas St as there will be no access to Lord Edward St.

Transport

People are being advised to take public transport to the event wherever possible.

Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and the Luas are running Sunday schedules today.

Dart and Commuter rail services are also running Sunday schedules – but other Irish Rail services are running to a special bank holiday timetable (you can check details here).

Services were limited on the Luas Red Line over the weekend due to engineering works, but everything is back to normal today.