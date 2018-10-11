GAA to buy former seminary beside Croke Park from Dublin Archdiocese

THE ARCHDIOCESE OF Dublin has entered talks with the GAA to sell the former Holy Cross College Seminary building on Clonliffe Road in Dublin.

The building and its adjoining land, which date from the 19th century, are to be sold for the development of housing, hotel and sports facilities.

The college has not functioned as a seminary since the year 2000, and it is envisaged the new development will include social, affordable and private housing, and commercial opportunities.

The Diocese said that the upkeep of the historic building has been a “significant burden” on its resources and that it was no longer financially sustainable or prudent to retain the land.

It is planned to relocate Diocesan support services of around 80 people at the college to a smaller, purpose-built pastoral centre.

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has called the project an opportunity for the Church to reimagine its place in Dublin at a time of change.

The Archbishop said it is a priority for the Diocese to ensure the buildings and lands would be used for the benefit of the local community and a legacy for the city of Dublin.

“The proposed sale of Clonliffe buildings and lands will allow the Diocese to reinvest in people-led pastoral programmes as the Church in Dublin looks to different forms of ministry in the coming years,” he said.

A number of buildings on the site are listed, and the Archdiocese said it is working with architectural experts to ensure the proper preservation of historical fixtures in the event that a sale proceeds.

The former Mater Dei building, which is used by Dublin City Council as a family hub for homeless families run by Crosscare, will not be affected by the expected sale.