  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets

There have been at least 15 reported deaths of homeless people in the past seven months – here are two of their stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 6,749 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919873
(Clockwise L to R) Paul Sheehan with his son; Paul as a young boy; Paul pictured during his birthday in December.
Image: Gerard Sheehan
(Clockwise L to R) Paul Sheehan with his son; Paul as a young boy; Paul pictured during his birthday in December.
(Clockwise L to R) Paul Sheehan with his son; Paul as a young boy; Paul pictured during his birthday in December.
Image: Gerard Sheehan

AUNTS, SONS, FRIENDS, daughters, mothers, sisters, brothers, fathers.

At least 15 homeless people have been reported dead in Ireland over the last seven months.

These people came from all walks of life and died by different means in different places.

What unites them is the fact that they were homeless.

From last August up until this week, reports of homeless people dying have piled up at a pace of at least two a month.

The number of 15 is almost certainly far higher. In response to questions in the Dáil back in November, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “between 40 and 50 homeless people die every year”.

“Each one is a tragedy and very sad,” he said.

People who are homeless die for all sorts of different reasons, whether physical health, overdose, addiction, mental health issues, suicide, or violence on some occasions.

Varadkar said that the range of ways that people die points to homelessness being “such a complex social issue”.

But while homelessness is a complex, hard-to-define issue that affects a wide cohort of people, one thing is clear – it’s rising hugely in Ireland.

Child homelessness has more than quadrupled in four years, adult homelessness has doubled. There are now more homeless people than at any time in the state’s recent history.

Those who have died have been mothers who ended their life; sisters who died on the streets; sons who died in emergency rooms; brothers who died in tents and many others.

Two men who were homeless have died in recent months in Cork city. They were known well to people working in homelessness services in the city, they had friends and families who loved them dearly. The men knew each other well and were friends.

Here are their stories.

Paul Sheehan (53)

Paul Sheehan (53) was found dead at Wandesford Quay in Cork city in the early hours of Sunday morning, 18 March.

Paul was from the city and had been in and out of homelessness for much of his adult life. He had a serious addiction to alcohol.

Paul came from a large family. He was the youngest of 12 children, with his father dying when he was young and his mother raising the children after that alone.

His brother Gerard remembers the family’s childhood as a happy one, with the siblings very close growing up.

“There wasn’t much between us in years and we were all very close. We were happy – we had a mother who did absolutely everything for us,” he tells TheJournal.ie.

Gerard says that Paul started drinking very early in his life, and became addicted to alcohol when he was a teenager.

“And that was it. But we never lost Paul because he stayed the same person – he was still kind, respectful and loving and sometimes he could be very happy,” he says.

Gerard and Paul’s other brother Anthony always kept in touch with him throughout the years; they were always there for him and tried to help him many times.

“In his early 20s he was in a relationship with a woman (Rita) in Mallow. He was with her for a couple of years and he was happy – he was very happy,” he says.

The couple had a son. This was about 20 years ago, Gerard says.

Rita died suddenly after the couple had been together a few years. Rita’s family took the kids into their care.

“He was completely devastated. He went really downhill then and went back on the street,” says Gerard.

He says that his brother tried to never ask for help.

“He would never ask for anything off anyone. All he wanted to do was just go walking and drinking,” he says.

Over the last 15 years, Gerard and the rest of Paul’s family had tried repeatedly to get him to seek help.

“He did try. He went to four treatment centres over the years,” says Gerard.

But one thing I know about Paul was what drink took from his was his self-worth and self-esteem.

As the years progressed Paul got worse, but Gerard says he was “still the same Paul. Still loving, kind, respectful”.

About four-and-a-half years ago Gerard got a phone call from gardaí to say that Paul was in with them. He had done nothing wrong, Gerard says, but the gardaí were worried about him.

“We went and we brought him home… and he went up to bed and went asleep,” says Gerard.

“I used to go deep with him, you know? He could tell me anything. We talked about everything.

“So he decided to go into treatment and I went down every Friday night to see him. We had a flat got ready for him and everything for when he finished his programme and it was going well.

“Then the last Friday night I went down and he wasn’t there. He had finished his programme and gone straight back to the city.

That was the life he wanted… It gets very sad after that.

The final years

Gerard and the rest of the family still tried to help Paul, but he went “off the radar” for a while. They found him in an old house he had been living in with a friend for three years, before his friend had died.

Paul could only walk with the help of two sticks at this point. He was admitted to hospital last September and kept there for three months.

At the time, Paul and Gerard’s sister Martina was also in a different hospital with severe cancer.

“I can’t pay tribute to Paul without paying tribute to our baby sister Martina,” says Gerard.

Our baby sister was ill at the time and she and Paul were very close… They loved each other and she carried the fact that her brother had been on the streets a lot of his life.

Martina died in October. Paul didn’t feel as though he could go to the funeral.

Paul was later discharged from the hospital, but the family were very worried about him at this point.

“We could still talk and have a laugh though,” says Gerard.

“We sat on the couch once near the end and he said to me, ‘Gerard, I love you’ and I gave him a hug and said, ‘I love you Paul’.

Hugs would have been kind of scarce in my family… but that was nice.

Gerard became Paul’s agent. He would collect his social welfare payments and checked up on his brother regularly. Paul was admitted to hospital again as his condition deteriorated.

He was discharged from hospital. Soon after – in the early hours of 18 March – his body was found.

“I was with him on Friday morning, and Anthony went looking for him the next night and couldn’t find him,” he says.

They later heard that their brother had died.

“Anthony went over and I said it’s a bad sight like – him lying there and a blue blanket thrown over him,” says Gerard.

We went down soon after and met the funeral director and we said we’ll have the exact same as Martina, the exact same – and that’s what he had.

Related Reads

20.04.18 Record decrease in number of rough sleepers in Dublin in past six months
09.12.17 'You're giving back dignity': Meet the man who fits dentures for the homeless outside the GPO

“He was loved”

Caitriona Twomey – who runs the soup kitchen Cork Penny Dinners in the city – knew Paul and his family well from them coming in.

“There had been so much pain in his life, but his family were very good to him. He was loved, he was loved, ” she told TheJournal.ie.

Gerard says that it’s important to remember Paul as a kind person who was sick and who was loved dearly by his family.

“We talk about choices and lifestyle choices, but we have to start off at being human beings and if we can start there, there’s some chance for us,” he says.

“Paul was so much addicted to alcohol that he had no choices really – alcohol had him from a very young age.

But we made sure he knew he was loved and who loved him. Always.

“Dublin” John (52)

A friend of Paul’s, John (known by many as “Dublin John”) was originally from Dublin but had been living in Cork for the past 11 years.

He was well-known to homelessness services in the city and as well as receiving help and support, was a regular volunteer at the Cork Penny Dinners soup kitchen.

John stayed sometimes at the Cork Simon emergency hostel but also slept on the streets. He had problems with alcohol abuse, and had been through a lot of trauma in his life.

He died in the Mercy Hospital in Cork in January after having a seizure.

TheJournal.ie visited Cork Penny Dinners on a rainy weekday in November 2016 as part of a series looking into homelessness outside of Dublin.

John was helping out in the soup kitchen the day we visited, and he talked about his past and his life on the street.

From the article:

John An excerpt from the 2016 article about John. Source: TheJournal.ie

“I’m down here 10 years. I buried my bird down here,” John told TheJournal.ie at the time.

“Dublin is worse than this. Cork is bad now and it’s getting worse.

When I first came down it wasn’t as bad and now it’s gradually, slowly getting worse. Homelessness, drugs, killings.

When asked about life staying in the hostel and on the street, John said:

You just get on with it. Forget about it.

Caitriona Twomey said that John was a dear friend who was loved and that his death came as a blow.

“We’re devastated here. John was loved by everyone here. He was a real character,” she said this week.

“Everyone knew him. My own grandchildren – my youngest is 16 and she met him when she was five. She was very upset.

We’re going to have a Mass in the Holy Trinity Church for him on Saturday because it was his church. He was loved, he was loved.

Twomey says that all the volunteers and staff are mourning the two men who had died.

She said that homelessness continues to worsen, and that as it gets worse people will continue to die.

We’ve lost five in four months which is huge for Cork. The was unheard of a few years ago,” she said.

And there will be more. Life is getting harder. The services that are in place are stretched and if you’re stretching the services what are you doing?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bertie Ahern cuts interview short after he's asked about Mahon Tribunal
83,045  36
2
We're going to get more sunshine today, but rain is on the way
39,450  15
3
Deaf and partially blind dog led rescuers to child in Australian bushland after keeping her safe
32,288  20
Fora
1
The boss of Supermac's wants robots to help run his fast food empire
526  0
2
'Everybody said our beer would never sell in Ireland - luckily, we've proved them wrong'
309  0
3
What Lazio football club and Dublin Zoo can teach you about invoice fraud
192  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
91,788  77
2
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
45,300  36
3
'Since I was a teenager, I would always have felt sick after certain types of food'
32,863  3
DailyEdge
1
Thandie Newton said she was stunned by how the Westworld crew treated stars after nude scenes
24,857  0
2
Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Avicii, and indirectly started a debate over the song of summer 2013
8,185  6
3
Twitter proves few things will divide our nation like The Late Late Show Country Special
7,681  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin
DUBLIN
Appeal to help find man who has been missing for 10 days
Appeal to help find man who has been missing for 10 days
Here's what the plans look like for Dublin's newest hotel
Woman rescued after falling from cliffs at Howth Head
CORK
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
Cork teenager found safe and well
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
RIP
'She never gave up searching': Jo Jo Dullard's sister dies after two decade search for missing woman
'She never gave up searching': Jo Jo Dullard's sister dies after two decade search for missing woman
'Devastated, heartbroken': Tributes pour in from across music industry for 'beautiful soul' Avicii
'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie