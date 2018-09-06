This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night

One woman was left with nowhere to go earlier this week after she says she was told her child wasn’t registered as homeless.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,062 Views 47 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220838

A HOMELESS WOMAN unable to find somewhere for her or her child to stay for the night in Dublin earlier this week is an example of what is now “a regular occurrence”, according to Focus Ireland.

The case of Margaret Cash hit the headlines last month after she and six of her children spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station after failing to secure emergency accommodation.

In fact, 21 families were forced to sleep in garda stations in the first eight months of this year, Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said yesterday. 

One young Dublin mother was also left with nowhere to go on Tuesday night, after she was unable to find suitable emergency accommodation for her and her one-year-old baby.

She also told TheJournal.ie yesterday that she became homeless last weekend.

“I’d been staying in a friend’s house,” she said. “But I went and presented to homeless services in Tallaght [on Tuesday] and was told to ring a number at 4.30pm.”

She said that she was given food at a location in the city centre, but received a call back some hours later to say that accommodation couldn’t be arranged and she says she was told it related to South Dublin County Council incorrectly registering her child as not homeless.

The mother said: “I was walking around town at that stage. I was given a rough sleeper’s number and then got in contact with Anthony [Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless], and he brought me somewhere where I could stay for the night.”

She said that she was told by the council yesterday afternoon that her child had since been registered as homeless. However, she still had to wait until the late afternoon before she could try to source accommodation for the night.

When she spoke to us yesterday afternoon, she said that she and her child were walking the streets of Dublin city for a second day while waiting to hear about accommodation.

ICHH’s Flynn told TheJournal.ie that accommodation was found by his organisation for the mother and her child prior to 10pm Tuesday night. He said that her case was of a type frequently encountered by ICHH.

“We understand everybody is under pressure,” he said of emergency homeless accommodation services. “But we need a longer term solution to what is going on.”

Not a once-off event

This mother spoke to TheJournal.ie on the same day that Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen was speaking about the “gap in legal protection” for homeless children at the launch of the third right to housing report at the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission building.

Citing the experience of Margaret Cash and her family, Allen said that the attention given to this particular story “perhaps obscured that this had become a regular occurrence”.

He said that in many circumstances, families do not take up the option of sleeping in a garda station and instead find relatives to take them in for the night or sleep in cars.

Allen said that, over an eight-month period, Focus Ireland had verified that 21 families slept in garda stations because they had not been provided with emergency accommodation for the night. 

He said that while these incidents are uncommon due to the “very active response” to the problem by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), there were situations where a family previously living in another local authority area could be denied a contingency bed. 

“When things go wrong, it is the local authority staff who are blamed, while the media and the political system responds as if this was a once off event coming out of the blue,” he said.

Allen also said that the current system entirely relies on the hard work and personal judgement of individual members of local authority and charity staff on any one night, which did not constitute “an adequate response to the rights and the needs of vulnerable children”. 

The Focus Ireland director of advocacy added that the local authority staff in Dublin had worked long and hard to develop systems to respond to this challenge.

‘A deepening crisis’

The latest homelessness figures for July 2018 showed an increase of 43 homeless children in that month.

Minister Eoghan Murphy said last week that the numbers presenting in the Dublin region “remains a concern” but that the “situation would be more challenging were it not for the huge efforts being put in to prevention”.

Sinn Féin is leading calls for Murphy to step down as Housing Minister, but ICHH’s Anthony Flynn said that this wouldn’t do any good for families in, or about to enter, homelessness in the immediate future.

“There’s never been a crisis like this before,” he said. “We have nine the children in the [ICHH] building right now [We spoke to Anthony just before 6pm yesterday evening]. It’s just totally unacceptable. We have children here who have homework to do, but they don’t know where they’ll be sleeping tonight.

We have to really work on preventative measures. We already have up to four families that have made themselves known to us that they’ll be homeless by Friday.

At the time of writing yesterday evening, the mother we spoke to had not yet been provided with accommodation for the night. 

In a response to a request from TheJournal.ie, DRHE said that the woman had presented to South Dublin County Council, so we should direct our query to the council.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, South Dublin County Council said: “The Council does not comment on individual cases.”

With reporting from Hayley Halpin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    61,670  88
    2
    		'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    52,335  23
    3
    		Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    40,076  79
    Fora
    1
    		These are the most popular food and drink brands in Ireland
    565  0
    2
    		Dublin has ranked as one of Europe's top tech clusters – ahead of Paris and Copenhagen
    246  0
    3
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    207  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    41,859  52
    2
    		Europe's wildcard picks revealed as Bjorn finalises 12-man Ryder Cup team
    28,335  36
    3
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    25,470  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Viewers had very mixed opinions about Coleen Nolan's breakdown on This Morning
    11,240  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams "quietly" gave birth to a baby boy last night... it's The Dredge
    7,820  0
    3
    		Eh, the founder of Pretty Little Thing flew a branded helicopter over the CBB house to show support for Ryan Thomas
    6,886  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    GARDAí
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    DUBLIN
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    4 events for... art lovers looking for a visual feast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie