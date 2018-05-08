  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They are not in secure tenancies': Debate in the Dáil over who should be categorised as homeless

Minister Murphy was asked to make a statement following a row last week over hundreds of adults and children being removed from the March homeless figures.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 8 May 2018, 6:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,166 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4000350
Minister Eoghan Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Minister Eoghan Murphy
Minister Eoghan Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE DÁIL HAS heard another robust exchange between the Housing Minister and opposition spokespeople over which groups of people should or should not be counted in monthly homeless figures.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was taking Priority Questions today in the Dáil.

He was asked to make a statement following a row last week over hundreds of adults and children being removed from the March homeless figures.

Murphy said that the issue – which he has said involved local authorities “miscategorising” at least 600 people as homeless – was being examined and that he wasn’t in a position to provide a full account of the matter.

He did say that a total of 247 adults and 331 children – who he said were residing in houses and apartments - had been categorised as living in emergency accommodation and had been removed from the March figures.

“I’m satisfied that individuals who and families who are being accommodated in publicly funded houses or apartments – whether it be social housing or homes leased from the private rental sector – should not be considered as living in emergency accommodation,” the minister said.

“An insult”

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson took issue with the minister’s statements.

Last week, Louth County Council’s housing services sent a memo out to councillors saying that it was told by the Housing Department not to include people the council considers homeless in the monthly homelessness figures.

In total, 100 families were removed from Louth’s figures ahead of the publication of the March report.

Of these families, 58 were living in apartments leased by Louth County Council and paid for through Section 10 emergency accommodation funding. The families in question have no tenancy agreement.

A total of 22 of the families were in the process of transitioning to the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) social housing support, but had not yet been moved to HAP fully.

The final 20 families were in HAP tenancies but with extra top ups paid to landlords through Section 10 funding.

Speaking today, Ó Broin said that 80 of the 100 families removed from the March figures were living in emergency accommodation and should not have been removed from the monthly numbers.

He did concede that the final 20 families were not homeless and should have been removed from the monthly numbers.

“But that means 80 of the 100 families you had removed from the figures in Louth are homeless, are in emergency accommodation type situations and should be classified as such and I challenge you again to correct the record,” said Ó Broin.

Otherwise you’re claiming that these families who are homeless, aren’t and I think that’s an insult to them and their children.

Tallaght Cross 

The debate continued in this manner, with both parties using different definitions of homelessness.

The minister insisted that people were being included in homeless figures who were “in homes” and that they should not have been.

“People were in homes. With their own front doors, their own keys. Some for as long as two years,” he said.

And they were being counted as being in the same situation as someone who is in a hostel, who has to go out and walk the streets every day. That’s not the case.

He said these groups may not be in “their forever home”, but that it was wrong to equate them with people living in traditional emergency accommodation.

“They will be going into a home from a home – they are not in emergency accommodation,” he said.

Ó Broin hit back, stating that the minister was “changing the definition” of emergency accommodation.

“So the idea that because somebody is left languishing in emergency accommodation for two years you’re now going to say that they’re no longer in emergency accommodation is truly astounding,” he said.

You are reclassifying in a fundamental way the definition of emergency accommodation and I’ll say this: it is deeply dishonest, it is deeply insulting to these families.

Both men also referenced Tallaght Cross – a collection of 65 units owned by South Dublin County Council and used as emergency accommodation for homeless families.

The people living at Tallaght Cross have not been removed from the figures, but Murphy said today that people living their were not in the same situation as those in far more precarious and vulnerable situations.

“Those tenants aren’t at risk of being de-tenanted. So you’re taking in this word now and saying temporary and precarious,” he said, in relation to the families at Tallaght Cross.

So they’ve actually been in those tenancies for a very long period. They’re at no risk of entering emergency accommodation.

He said that no decision has been made yet on whether those living in Tallaght Cross should be removed from the figures.

“It is not fair on people who are in emergency accommodation – and who are experiencing that crisis in their lives – to be said to be in the same situation as someone who might be in the private rental sector, have never gone into emergency accommodation, and is not at risk of being in emergency accommodation,” the minister said.

“Not secure tenancies” 

Fianna Fáil TD Pat Casey also quizzed the minister over the classification.

“While you might say that these are in houses for two years they are not in secure tenancies. And in fairness they should still be considered homeless,” Casey said.

Murphy said that the body of work would be published on the matter once it was completed.

He also referenced reports from this weekend that the government was considering removing homeless non-nationals who may not be entitled to live in the country from the monthly figures also.

“No one’s talking about recategorising non-EU nationals but we have to face up to the fact that if they don’t have tenancy rights they’re going to be trapped permanently in emergency accommodation. So what’s the proper way to support those people?,” he said.

“Why are you so desperate for the figures to go up?” he asked the opposition TDs in his final remarks on the matter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'What a privilege to have known this amazing young man': Tributes paid to popular teen who's died aged 15
113,078  35
2
The deadline to register to vote is today, here's what you need to know
51,524  80
3
Filthy premises and rodent infestations: Six food businesses closed in April
48,125  18
Fora
1
Dublin Airport has to fork out €15m to soundproof homes and schools near its new runway
1,152  0
2
Google is pumping €150m into a massive data centre development in south Dublin
298  0
3
A manufacturing firm is creating 100 jobs in Monaghan because of the county's 'work ethic'
159  0
The42
1
I'll cartwheel naked next year - Snooker champ Williams faces media in the nip
45,662  24
2
'He had some demons but I think you have to put the whole story into perspective'
30,187  13
3
Colm Cooper would be 'amazed' if Brogan plays for Dublin this summer
27,277  25
DailyEdge
1
'I am Irish': Modern Family's Sarah Hyland on the need to repeal the 8th Amendment
12,961  11
2
11 things we need from Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X
7,905  1
3
Elon Musk and Grimes are dating and people can't cope
7,468  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HSE
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
Almost 5,000 people waiting for call to be returned by CervicalCheck helpline
HEALTH
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Q&A: Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
UK
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie