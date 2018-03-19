Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway

The area near where the man's body was found.

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is due on the body of a man who was found dead in Cork city yesterday morning.

The man’s body was found in a doorway on St Finbarr’s Road at around 7.05am, and his body was taken to Cork City Morgue where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. Garda investigations are ongoing.

It’s believed the man, who was aged in his 50s, was sleeping rough as he was known to homeless charity groups.

Inner City Helping Homeless said it was “a national disgrace” that a man died in extreme weather conditions.

There is justifiable anger that a tragedy like this could happen and we are sadly seeing more and more deaths on the streets of the country.

“Homeless figures are due to hit 10,000 any day now and with the trolley crisis at record levels the question we all have to ask our government is: how many more people have to die before proper action is taken?”