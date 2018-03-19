  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway

The man was known to homeless charities.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 19 Mar 2018, 9:22 AM
38 minutes ago 2,638 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3912500
The area near where the man's body was found.
Image: Google Maps
The area near where the man's body was found.
The area near where the man's body was found.
Image: Google Maps

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is due on the body of a man who was found dead in Cork city yesterday morning.

The man’s body was found in a doorway on St Finbarr’s Road at around 7.05am, and his body was taken to Cork City Morgue where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. Garda investigations are ongoing.

It’s believed the man, who was aged in his 50s, was sleeping rough as he was known to homeless charity groups.

Inner City Helping Homeless said it was “a national disgrace” that a man died in extreme weather conditions.

There is justifiable anger that a tragedy like this could happen and we are sadly seeing more and more deaths on the streets of the country.

“Homeless figures are due to hit 10,000 any day now and with the trolley crisis at record levels the question we all have to ask our government is: how many more people have to die before proper action is taken?”

Read: Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing

Read: Dublin City Council proposing to stop prioritising homeless families for housing lists

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
176,705  249
2
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
69,184  168
3
Rugby homecoming cancelled and buses hit as snow hits Ireland - again
56,844  39
Fora
1
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
517  0
2
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
104  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
110,982  24
2
Late point grabs draw for Galway against 14-man Dublin in feisty clash at Pearse Stadium
50,653  57
3
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
48,265  84
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
18,810  9
2
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
12,038  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
8,158  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
Post-mortem completed on man (23) who was fatally stabbed in Clare nightclub
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach's role in proposed Garda PR campaign called 'jaw-dropping'
Taoiseach's role in proposed Garda PR campaign called 'jaw-dropping'
Irish flags, selfies and Leo chants: Taoiseach gets a pep in his step walking down Fifth Avenue
Clare landowner 'surprised and shocked' by Varadkar's comments about wind farm

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie