Thousands to march in Dublin to protest Ireland's rising homeless numbers

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are expected to attend a march today in Dublin protesting Ireland’s rising homeless numbers and calling for more action from government.

The country is facing an unprecedented housing and homelessness crisis, with latest figures showing close to 10,000 adults and children living in state-funded emergency accommodation in January.

The number of homeless children has quintupled in under four years, while the number of homeless adults has more than doubled.

Opposition politicians and NGO officials have repeatedly criticised the government’s efforts to address the growing issue.

The government and Housing Department – for its part – has said that many people are working hard to reduce the numbers and that some small progress is being made in reducing the number of people who are becoming homeless.

The march today is arranged by a collective group made up of various different charities and community groups working together to try to end homelessness.

The organisations come under the umbrella term of the National Homeless and Housing Coalition.

Commenting ahead of the march, Anthony Flynn – CEO with Inner City Helping Homeless – said that the march was an opportunity for people to tell the government that “enough is enough”.

“The homeless sector is in turmoil and we must react. With near 10,000 now living in emergency accommodation we need radical change within the system,” Flynn said.

The Minister’s response to date is far from what is expected to tackle the crisis. We have a national emergency at hand and the government are failing to deal with that emergency.

Homelessness is the biggest crisis to hit us as a society, people need homes and the government need to provide them

The protest will start from the Garden of Remembrance this afternoon at 1pm.