  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -3 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'As temperatures drop, there's a fear for life' - Volunteer group operates day and night ahead of icy weather

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive has said that over 165 extra beds have been made available because of the weather warning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 10:16 PM
8 hours ago 13,462 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3875594

DSC_1753 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

HOMELESS CHARITY GROUP Inner City Helping Homeless has seen an increase in calls from members of the public reporting rough sleepers who they’re concerned about.

There’s been a spike in calls in the last 48 hours, the organisation’s CEO Anthony Flynn told TheJournal.ie at his group’s headquarters on Amien Street in Dublin’s North Inner City.

Their biggest concern, he explained, is for rough sleepers in areas on the outskirts of the city, where they’re less likely to be seen by concerned passers-by.

“People that are not in city centre districts where people passing are able to make phone calls to us and give the location of where people are.

Already there’s a number of calls about [rough sleepers] who would be by themselves and in a less visible area – in parks and at the back of churches.
As temperatures drop, there’s a fear for life.

Flynn said the voluntary group had extended its outreach services substantially.

Usually, teams go out between 10pm – 2am – but now they’re operating from morning to night (10am – 2pm).

Their teams are handing out sleeping bags, thermal clothing, and hot food and drinks for those who need them.

Last night 81 people stayed on Dublin’s streets according to the organisation, who do their own rough count of rough sleepers. It’s difficult to measure exactly now much of an increase that represents, since the service extended its outreach service hours.

DSC_1758 The inside of the van. Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

Emergency beds

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has said that 165 extra beds have been made available this week to get rough sleepers off the streets during this week of “exceptionally cold” weather.

A polar vortex from Siberia, nicknamed ‘the beast from the east’, has brought a blast of cold air to Ireland this evening, causing hail and snow storms in eastern counties.

The weather is expected to worsen on Thursday, when Storm Emma is due to hit and combine with ‘The Beast’, bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions.

As temperatures plummet to below zero degrees, DRHE told TheJournal.ie that over 100 extra beds have been provided, as well as the following measures:

  • Private emergency accommodation providers have been asked to remain open and accessible during the weather warnings
  • Homeless day services will extend their operating hours
  • Housing First teams will have two new teams for each day for the week.

“We are confident that there will be sufficient additional emergency spaces for anyone that seeks shelter,” it said, adding that it was “extremely grateful” for the ongoing work from charities and volunteers.

DSC_1743 Stacks of sleeping bags in the ICHH hallway. Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

Safety concerns

Anthony Flynn said that there could be some safety issues with increasing bed capacity in open plan areas which he said were already “bursting at the seams”.

Earlier today, they received a call from a member of the public concerned about five people in tents near the Dublin coastline. When ICHH approached them, they said that they wouldn’t go into emergency accommodation due to safety concerns.

“It’s shocking,” Flynn says, “But we have to ensure that we’re logging every call and we check on them every 4-5 hours, and keep offering emergency accommodation.

“We’ve a percentage of people who are entrenched homeless. Around 35% to 40% would have that problem of entrenchment, a lot of the issues would be around trust and around concerns with the accommodation available,” he said.

We’ve an awful lot of people who don’t have substance abuse issues who don’t want to be in an environment where substance abuse is happening.

“It’s a big deal when someone says they don’t want to go into a hostel because they don’t feel safe,” he added.

ICHH is a volunteer-run charity that was established in 2013 to provide services to people in homeless situations. It doesn’t receive government funding.

It’s one of a number of organisations that aids rough sleepers, including the Simon Community’s Rough Sleepers Team help those living on the streets in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath every night of the week.

The DRHE’s Housing First initiative, done in partnership with the Peter McVerry Trust, allows people to log the location of where a rough sleeper is seen, and a team will then check on them to offer them support.

Read: ‘It’s a moral shame’: Another 188 children have become homeless since the start of the year

Read: ‘Continuous snow’ to hit Ireland as Beast from the East clashes with Storm Emma

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Continuous snow' to hit Ireland as Beast from the East clashes with Storm Emma
125,379  150
2
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
93,974  97
3
'She never once said stop' - jury hears three men charged in Belfast rugby rape trial deny accusations
90,431  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
1,676  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
907  0
3
'We make mistakes every day - if you're not failing, you're not trying very hard'
527  0
The42
1
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
34,554  36
2
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
33,240  68
3
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
29,133  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
An Irish rugby player excellently hit back at a spectator who called her 'a heifer'
7,799  0
2
People are 'selling' loaves of bread on DoneDeal after the Beast from the East panic buying
6,729  8
3
The 9 people you are guaranteed to find in every single workplace
6,529  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
'She never once said stop' - jury hears three men charged in Belfast rugby rape trial deny accusations
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
DUBLIN
'As temperatures drop, there's a fear for life' - Volunteer group operates day and night ahead of icy weather
'As temperatures drop, there's a fear for life' - Volunteer group operates day and night ahead of icy weather
Dublin man shot while sitting in car on Sunday dies of his injuries
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
COURT
It begins - German court rules that cities can ban diesel cars to combat air pollution
It begins - German court rules that cities can ban diesel cars to combat air pollution
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie