Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Hospitals warned about safety of patient trolleys after reports of some malfunctioning

The HPRA said that it is aware of complaints made from an Irish hospital regarding the Tautmann UT10 patient trolley.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 6:34 PM
19 minutes ago 539 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Nuttapol Pingpittayakun via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Nuttapol Pingpittayakun via Shutterstock

HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN warned about the safety of patient trolleys today after a number of complaints have been made. 

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) today issued a safety notice outlining that it is aware of complaints made by an Irish hospital regarding the Tautmann UT10 patient trolley. 

The HPRA received complaints relating to the deviations in the pistons of the trolley, which can result in the trolley dropping into the Trendelenburg position without warning. 

The Trendelenburg position is when the body is laid flat on the back with the feet higher than the head by 15 to 30 degrees.

The manufacturer of these devices, Tautmann, ceased trading in 2014, according to the HPRA.

Healthcare professionals are being advised to check their inventory of devices to see if they have any of these trolleys. 

“The HPRA is issuing this communication as we do not have oversight of the distribution of these devices,” it said in its safety notice. 

HPRA did not specify which hospital made the complaints and the HSE could not confirm if it impacted any of the facilities it runs. 

If organisations have these trolleys in their possession, they are being asked to contact the HPRA on 01-6764971 or devicesafety@hpra.ie. 

The Health Products Regulatory Authority has been contacted for comment.

