Here are the most expensive places to buy a home in Ireland by Eircode

The darker the colour, the more expensive the average cost of the house. Source: CSO

IN THE YEAR to May, the average cost of a residential property in Ireland was 10.9% higher than it had been at the same time 12 months ago, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Prices on the CSOâ€™s latest residential property index have seen the biggest rise in the mid-west with the index up 22.1% on the same time last year.

By Eircode, the most expensive play to buy a home in Ireland was D04 in Dublin 4, with a mean price of â‚¬795,753. That was followed D06 in Dublin 6 and A94 in Blackrock where the mean prices wereÂ â‚¬751,481 andÂ â‚¬675,308 respectively.

The least expensive in capital was D10 Dublin 10, with a mean price of â‚¬216,320.

Figures in Dublin Source: CSO

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area was A63 Greystones in Wicklow, with a mean dwelling price of â‚¬437,306. That was followed by A98 Bray, with a mean price of â‚¬408,808, and P17 Kinsale in Cork, with a mean price of â‚¬378,217.

At the other end of the spectrum, the least expensive aircode to buy a home was F35 Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with a mean price of â‚¬74,213.

The second least expensive was F45 Castlerea in Roscommon, with a mean price of â‚¬78,250, and H23 Clones in Monaghan which had a mean price of â‚¬78,565.

You can check the average price for a home in your Eircode here.

While the national index of prices is still lower than its 2007 peak, prices nationally have risen by 77.7% since early 2013.

Apartment prices, meanwhile, are rising more quickly than house prices. In Dublin, apartments rose by 13.5% in the past 12 months while houses rose 10.3%.

In the rest of the country, apartments rose by 15.5%, while house prices rose 13.7%.

You can read the CSOâ€™s full report here.