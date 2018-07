Here are the most expensive places to buy a home in Ireland by Eircode

The darker the colour, the more expensive the average cost of the house. Source: CSO

IN THE YEAR to May, the average cost of a residential property in Ireland was 10.9% higher than it had been at the same time 12 months ago, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Prices on the CSO’s latest residential property index have seen the biggest rise in the mid-west with the index up 22.1% on the same time last year.

By Eircode, the most expensive play to buy a home in Ireland was D04 in Dublin 4, with a mean price of €795,753. That was followed D06 in Dublin 6 and A94 in Blackrock where the mean prices were €751,481 and €675,308 respectively.

The least expensive in capital was D10 Dublin 10, with a mean price of €216,320.

Figures in Dublin Source: CSO

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area was A63 Greystones in Wicklow, with a mean dwelling price of €437,306. That was followed by A98 Bray, with a mean price of €408,808, and P17 Kinsale in Cork, with a mean price of €378,217.

At the other end of the spectrum, the least expensive aircode to buy a home was F35 Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with a mean price of €74,213.

The second least expensive was F45 Castlerea in Roscommon, with a mean price of €78,250, and H23 Clones in Monaghan which had a mean price of €78,565.

You can check the average price for a home in your Eircode here.

While the national index of prices is still lower than its 2007 peak, prices nationally have risen by 77.7% since early 2013.

Apartment prices, meanwhile, are rising more quickly than house prices. In Dublin, apartments rose by 13.5% in the past 12 months while houses rose 10.3%.

In the rest of the country, apartments rose by 15.5%, while house prices rose 13.7%.

You can read the CSO’s full report here.