Poll: Do you leave appliances running when you are not at home?

THE ADVENT OF modern household appliances was intended to free us up from excessive time at home watching the laundry go round.

But do you – with the exception of the fridge – routinely put on appliances to complete their run after you have left the house? Or perhaps you feel the need to be there the entire time, for safety or some other reasons. (If that’s the case, we’d like to hear your reasoning in the comments.)

Do you leave household appliances running when you leave the home?

