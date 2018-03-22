Fresh campaign to fight misinformation on HPV vaccine to be launched by HSE

THE GOVERNMENT IS to launch the second phase of its HPV vaccine information campaign today to inform and encourage schoolgirls and their parents to avail of the free HPV vaccine scheme.

If received before a person is sexually active, the vaccine can prevent the development of HPV which can cause a number of cancers. It’s been recommended that the free vaccine programme also be rolled out to boys in Ireland once the update rate for girls is high enough.

Because of the spread of rumours and anecdotes about the vaccine on social media, the vaccine uptake rate plummeted dramatically, leading to the HSE to launch a campaign to inform students and parents about the benefits of the vaccine.

Since the launch of the first phase of that campaign - which aimed to inform parents and girls about how the vaccine works, what it does, and the associated risks – the uptake rate of the vaccine has increased according to the HSE.

There’s an uptake rate of 62%, which the HSE said is not enough to give “herd immunity”, which would be the aim of the programme.

Due to similar fears about the vaccine in other countries, multiple tests on the stories and side effects reported by parents have been carried out making it one of the most-checked vaccines, and as a consequence, one of the safest in the world.

Dr Brenda Corcoran is head of the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, and told Morning Ireland that “a huge amount of work” had been done with parents to find out what information they were looking for and how they wanted to receive it.

The HPV vaccine programme had been criticised before for encouraging parents to get their daughters vaccinated without properly informing them of the associated risks.

We’ve done a lot of work also with schools, teachers, teachers’ unions, management bodies, and with parents and parents’ councils.

Dr Corcoran added that the aim would be to get an uptake rate back up to its previous peak of 87%.

We know that in countries such as Australia and Scotland where they have very high uptakes, they’ve already seen a huge impact, they’ve already seen an up to 75% reduction in these pre-cancers that you must have to develop cancer. So we need to get the uptake higher.

HPV, which can be contracted by physical contact, particularly sexual contact, can lead to a number of cancers, including cervical, penile, throat and anal cancers in men and women.

Every year in Ireland, 300 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer – of that number 90 women will die of the disease.

It’s hoped that HPV could eventually be eradicated if uptake rates are maintained at high levels, which could have a significant impact on the number of women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer.