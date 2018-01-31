Everything you need to know about tonight's 'super blue blood moon'

A RARE ‘SUPER blue blood moon’ will be visible around parts of the planet tonight, though Irish stargazers will miss out on parts of the show.

Much of the world will see a blue moon, supermoon and a total lunar eclipse rolled into one. A blue moon is not actually blue – it’s simply the name given to the second full moon in a given month.

A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. A total lunar eclipse – or ‘blood moon’ for its reddish tinge – has the moon completely bathed in Earth’s shadow.

Irish skies will witness the ‘blue’ and ‘super’ moon elements but we are unfortunately in the blind spot of the blood moon phenomenon.

Nasa plans to provide a live stream of the moon from telescopes in California and Arizona, beginning at 10.30pm Irish time.