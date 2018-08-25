This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The North's first legal humanist weddings take place this weekend

The law change followed a challenge by an Ireland footballer.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
5 minutes ago 16 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195219
Image: Shutterstock/aprilante
Image: Shutterstock/aprilante

THE FIRST HUMANIST wedding ceremonies in the North will take place this weekend, following a campaign by an Irish international footballer.

The issue of humanist marriages in Northern Ireland was brought to the fore by Republic of Ireland international Eunan O’Kane and model Laura Lacole who launched a court bid to allow their humanist marriage to go ahead.

As it stood, a couple that wanted a humanist ceremony must also have a separate civil registration for their marriage to be legally recognised.

The High Court ruled in June that O’Kane and Lacole could have the humanist marriage that they wished for.

Today in Queen’s University, Belfast Emma Taylor and Paul Malone will get married, while Alanna McCaffrey and Ronan Johnson will get married in Fermanagh.

Both ceremonies will be overseen by celebrants trained by Humanists UK.

A humanist wedding is a non-religious ceremony that is personal to the couple and conducted by a humanist celebrant. It differs from a civil wedding in that it is entirely hand-crafted and reflective of the humanist beliefs and values of the couple, conducted by a celebrant who shares their beliefs and values.

The only previous legal humanist marriage to have taken place in Northern Ireland before this weekend was when the couple who took the court case, Lacole and O’Kane, got married last summer.

They were supported in taking their case by Humanists UK. Their marriage followed the High Court ruling in their favour last year, but no further couples were allowed to have humanist marriages while the Court of Appeal considered an appeal to the decision. Now that that appeal has concluded in their favour as well, other couples are at last able to start also having humanist marriages.

Emma Taylor and Paul Malone, who are getting married on Saturday said:

“We’re tremendously excited to be one of the first couples to be having a legal humanist marriage. When we started planning our wedding, we knew we wanted something highly personal that is all about who we are as a couple, and that’s what humanist marriages offer. We think that many people in Northern Ireland will have the same view, so we’re very pleased that the law is changing.”

Alanna McCaffrey and Ronan Johnson, who are getting married on Sunday said:

“We’re a non-religious couple and we want a very personalised and meaningful ceremony for our marriage. That’s why we want a humanist one – because you can customise it to suit yourself. It seemed the most meaningful option for us, and we’re delighted that such ceremonies will now be legally recognised.”

Laura Lacole, who took the legal case, said she and her husband wanted to change the law.

“Congratulations to Paul and Emma and to Alanna and Ronan on their impending nuptials, and to the many other couples who will follow them. In taking our legal case, we weren’t simply looking to change the law for our own wedding, but we wanted to change the law for others too. Knowing that come this weekend these couples will have a wedding ceremony that reflects precisely who they are as a couple, just as we did, makes us truly jubilant. It’s a huge progressive reform and I hope this helps pave the way for further change in Northern Ireland.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    52,685  0
    2
    		'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    39,602  94
    3
    		Poll: Do you worry about how much alcohol you consume?
    35,222  102
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how much Tesla made in its first year of sales in Ireland
    2,422  0
    2
    		The Irish family that brought Poundworld here won't be rescuing the UK chain after all
    474  0
    3
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    169  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    67,936  125
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,403  5
    3
    		'I was thinking, 'This is a new role for me in an All-Ireland final. You’re lining out beside your brother''
    16,952  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is absolutely flat out celebrating the cancellation of The Big Bang Theory
    15,043  3
    2
    		Khloé Kardashian went off on one after being accused of 'embedding materialism' in True... it's The Dredge
    5,941  0
    3
    		Katie Piper posted a poignant message on Twitter ahead of her acid attacker's release
    5,102  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    GARDAí
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaÃ­ seize over â¬670,000 worth of drugs
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    74% of people say gardaí in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    DUBLIN
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    Appeal to find man who has been missing for over two weeks
    RDS
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie