This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Syria: Hundreds of 'White Helmets' members evacuated to Jordan in Israeli operation

The White Helmets members and their families will be resettled in Britain, Canada and Germany.

By AFP Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,833 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4141938
Members of the White Helmets respond to an attack last month
Image: The White Helmets
Members of the White Helmets respond to an attack last month
Members of the White Helmets respond to an attack last month
Image: The White Helmets

ISRAEL HAS EVACUATED 800 White Helmets rescuers and their family members threatened by advancing Syrian regime forces to Jordan for resettlement in Britain, Canada and Germany.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation an “important humanitarian step” and said he ordered it after requests from US President Donald Trump and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau.

Founded in 2013, the Syria Civil Defence, or White Helmets, is a network of first responders which rescues the wounded in the aftermath of airstrikes, shelling or explosions in rebel-held territory.

Jordan “authorised the United Nations to organise the passage of 800 Syrian citizens through Jordan to be resettled in western countries,” foreign ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Kayed said.

The government gave the permission after Britain, Germany and Canada made a legally binding undertaking to resettle them within a specified period of time due to ‘a risk to their lives’.

The Israeli military said it had transferred the rescue workers and their families to a neighbouring country, adding the operation was “exceptional” and that Israel would continue its “non-intervention policy” in the Syrian conflict.

“A few days ago President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and others approached me with the request to help extract from Syria hundreds of White Helmets,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“These are people who save lives and now find themselves in deadly danger, therefore I approved bringing them through Israel to another country as an important humanitarian step.”

White Helmets head Raed Saleh said the evacuees had arrived in Jordan after being “surrounded in a dangerous region”.

They had been encircled in the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, which respectively border Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, he told AFP.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres of the Golan from Syria in 1967, in a move never recognised internationally.

Britain’s Foreign Office said it had helped facilitate the overnight evacuations.

“White Helmets have been the target of attacks and, due to their high profile, we judged that, in these particular circumstances, the volunteers required immediate protection,” it said.

‘Save all of humanity’ 

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper that Germany would take in eight White Helmets members and their families.

The move was “an expression of my stance of ensuring humanity and order in migration policy,” he said.

Canada will take in up to 50 White Helmets volunteers and their families, totalling up to 250 people, the country’s public broadcaster CBC said citing senior officials.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had “called for global leadership to support and help these heroes” at last week’s NATO summit.

Israel’s Haaretz daily said the evacuees also included orphans who had been injured in the Syrian fighting.

It was unclear how many White Helmet volunteers remained in both the Daraa and Quneitra provinces after the evacuations.

But a volunteer in Daraa city, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had decided to stay despite being given the choice to leave.

“It’s our country and we have a right to live in it in safety,” he told AFP, however adding he was among a minority who wished to remain.

We are first and foremost a humanitarian organisation, not a military one, or a terrorist one as the regime alleges.

The White Helmets have rescued thousands of civilians trapped under the rubble or caught up in fighting in opposition-held zones along various fronts of Syria’s seven-year conflict.

Since its formation, when Syria’s conflict was nearing its third year, more than 250 of its volunteers have been killed.

The group’s motto — “To save one life is to save all of humanity” — is drawn from a verse in the Koran, although the White Helmets insist they treat all victims, regardless of religion.

Thousands flee 

Some members have received training abroad, including in Turkey, returning to instruct colleagues on search-and-rescue techniques.

The group receives funding from a number of governments, including Britain, Germany and the United States, but also solicits individual donations to purchase equipment such as its signature hard hats.

On 19 June, Syrian government forces launched a Russia-backed offensive to retake Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

Just a month later, regime forces have regained control of most of these two provinces through a combination of deadly bombardment and Moscow-brokered surrender deals.

Jihadists are not party to these deals, and Russian planes bombarded a holdout of the Islamic State group in Daraa province overnight, a Britain-based war monitor said.

More than 20,000 civilians have escaped bombardment on the IS-held corner in the past 24 hours, fleeing into regime-held areas, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
109,113  65
2
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
68,695  16
3
Dating post Brexit: 'You're telling me Ireland has got its own Prime Minister?'
55,737  156
Fora
1
'Try hire someone in Silicon Valley without it': How Ireland's share-scheme rules are failing startups
202  0
2
‘Making great food is not enough - you need to be a hustler, an accountant, a toilet cleaner’
151  0
3
'We learned at Voxpro that if you don't scale fast enough, someone else gets to enjoy your idea'
111  0
The42
1
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
68,302  46
2
As it happened: The Open Championship, final round
59,592  9
3
As It Happened: Monaghan v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
57,620  21
DailyEdge
1
Cheryl told Piers Morgan she thought the statement on her split with Liam was 'cringeworthy'
10,398  0
2
Just 10 of the many, many thoughts you'll have on a trip to IKEA
5,623  2
3
7 times Scrubs was damn near the most emotional TV show on the planet
5,268  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DRUGS
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
DUBLIN
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
CORK
Cancelled flights at Cork Airport as crane required to remove private plane from runway
Cancelled flights at Cork Airport as crane required to remove private plane from runway
No truth in reports that GAA agreed to use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, organiser of Liam Miller match says
Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie