This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A monumental disaster': Hurricane Florence death toll rises to 23 as major flooding continues

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North and South Carolina.

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,920 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4240746

Tropical Weather North Carolina Members of the US Coast Guard Shallow Water Rescue Team check on a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton Source: Gerry Broome via AP

THE DEATH TOLL from Hurricane Florence has risen to 23 in the Carolinas as many low-lying neighbourhoods remained under water today and a flood warning was issued for others as rivers continued to rise amid pelting rain.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of North and South Carolina as emergency management officials also warned of the potential for dam failures and landslides.

“This is an epic storm that is still continuing,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at a press conference.

“This is a monumental disaster for our state.”

Cooper said there have been 17 confirmed storm-related deaths in North Carolina from Florence, which made landfall on the state’s Atlantic coast on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

“We hope there are not more,” Cooper said.

At least six deaths have been confirmed in neighbouring South Carolina with the latest being the driver of a pickup truck who drove into standing water in Lexington County.

More than a dozen rivers across North Carolina were at major flood stage today or threatening to rise to critical levels.

“River flooding is dynamic and it’s happening all over our state,” Cooper said.

“Many roads in our state are still at risk of floods,” he said, warning people who have been evacuated not to return home yet and not to go out if they do not need to.

“Please don’t make yourself someone who needs to be rescued,” he said.

Tropical Weather South Carolina A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters overtopping the road outside in Dillon Source: Gerald Herbert via AP

Wilmington, on the banks of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, was almost completely cut off by land but emergency management teams managed to truck food and water overnight into the port city of 120,000 people.

North Carolina emergency response department officials said that 23 truckloads of Meals, Ready to Eat – packaged US military rations – and crates of bottled water had been sent into Wilmington.

“We’re dealing with some very, very tough situations with respect to the impassable roads coming into the city of Wilmington,” Mayor Bill Saffo told residents on Twitter.

“As the water recedes things will get better. We’re going to be OK,” Saffo said.

“We’re going to get through this.”

Flash flood warning

In Fayetteville, the Cape Fear River was expected to reach major flood stage at 58 feet today and hit nearly 62 feet tomorrow before receding.

The Deep River at Ramseur was slightly above major flood stage at 25.5 feet.

“It’s worrying to watch the water slowly rising,” said Denise Harper, a resident of Grifton, another small North Carolina town threatened by rising water in a nearby creek and the Neuse River.

“A lot of people have evacuated already,” Harper said.

Willie Schubert, Samuel Knoeppel, Randy Haba US Coast Guard rescuing swimmers in Pollocksville Source: Steve Helber via AP

More than half a million people in the Carolinas remained without electricity today, according to emergency officials.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Florence, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, continues to dump heavy rain on parts of North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

“Flash flooding will continue over portions of the western mid-Atlantic regions,” the NHC said.

The National Weather Service said there is an “elevated risk for landslides” in North Carolina.

North Carolina officials said there has been a small dam breach that did not cause any significant damage and they were monitoring other structures closely.

Tropical Weather Homes and a power station are still flooded on Mill Creek Road after Hurricane Florence hit Newport Source: Tom Copeland via AP

Numerous roads across eastern North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees and flooding including parts of I-95, a major north-south artery.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced meanwhile that she plans to visit North Carolina today to discuss the response and recovery efforts and tour flood-affected areas.

President Donald Trump has also announced plans to visit the flood-hit region this week but a date has not yet been set.

“We’re going to need significant resources to recover,” Cooper, the North Carolina governor, said.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Flood warnings extended as motorists warned to mind themselves on the road
    80,281  45
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    74,464  169
    3
    		'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'
    57,198  7
    Fora
    1
    		'It's too easy for me to take the money and buy a yacht': Why Irish firms want ICO regulation
    415  0
    2
    		US giant Equinix has snapped up land in north Dublin to build another data centre
    206  0
    3
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		Work commitments see Gilroy step down as Dublin senior hurling boss
    38,965  35
    2
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    26,736  25
    3
    		'I'm going to buy a nice house for my family in Togher when I get home, that's why I do all this'
    20,124  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    9,601  0
    2
    		Aoibhín Garrihy upcycled her bridesmaid dresses to create a lovely christening gown for baby Hanorah
    8,235  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams shared the first photo of her son Theodore last night ...it's The Dredge
    6,735  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie