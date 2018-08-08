This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 August, 2018
First recall petition in UK history opens to unseat Ian Paisley Jr

Paisley Jr has been fighting a PR battle since it emerged that he accepted up to â‚¬100,000 in free holidays from the Sri Lankan government.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 7:27 AM
29 minutes ago 1,966 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4169094

Ian Paisley Jr suspended Ian Paisley Jr Source: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FIRST RECALL vote in British history will open today with Republican parties in the North attempting to remove DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr from office.

Paisley has been fighting a PR battle since recently admitting to accepting â‚¬100,000 in free holidays from the Sri Lankan government before lobbying on its behalf.

He was subsequently suspended from parliament for 30 days, and suspended internally by his party pending the outcome of â€˜further investigationsâ€™, but has nevertheless vowed to defend his seat should a by-election become a reality.

That would happen were the recall petition to receive 7,500 signatures.

Republican parties Sinn FÃ©in and the SDLP have now confirmed that they will actively campaign for Paisleyâ€™s removal.

Sinn FÃ©in Assembly member for north Antrim Philip McGuigan will lead that partyâ€™s campaign for Paisleyâ€™s removal, while the SDLP confirmed to the Irish News that it would also actively campaign to that end.

The petition will remain open until 19 September and can be signed at three separate locations in Paisleyâ€™s North Antrim constituency â€“ in Ballymena, Ballymoney, and Ballycastle.

Constituents meanwhile began receiving letters from the northâ€™s chief election officer yesterday informing them of the details of the six-week long petition.

