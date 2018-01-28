Ingvar Kamprad - the founder of Ikea - dies aged 91

Source: /Photocall Ireland

INGVAR KAMPRAD, THE enigmatic founder of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has died aged 91, the company said.

“Ingvar Kamprad has peacefully passed away in his home” in southern Sweden, Ikea announced on its Twitter account.

“Ingvar will be very missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA colleagues around the world.”

Kamprad founded Ikea in Sweden in 1943 as a mostly mail order business.

The company has since grown to having 355 stores in 29 countries (including one in Ballymun in Dublin and an order and collection point in Carrickmines).

In August, the retailer said its group sales for the financial year were €34.1 billion with 817 million customers walking through its doors worldwide.

Ikea is known for its cheaper products, with it a commitment to always be striving to lower prices (without compromising quality).

Kamprad was born in Sweden march 1926. Forbes reported his net worth at $3.4 billion in February 2016.