Kiki challenge: Police warn against viral dance inspired by Drake song

POLICE AROUND THE world have warned drivers against performing a viral dance challenge based on Drake’s latest hit “In my feelings”, saying they could face criminal charges.

Videos posted on social media with hashtags #InMyFeelings and #DoTheShiggy show people performing dance moves to fit with the lyrics of the song, with many even leaping from their cars before starting to dance.

The dance challenge was created at the end of June by US social media personality Shiggy.

The challenge has since gone viral with a number of celebrities following suit like Will Smith and Ciara.

However, some videos have ended badly, with vehicles crashing into poles and people falling out of moving cars.

In Florida, one man was hit by an oncoming car while attempting the challenge.

Jaylen Norwood posted on Instagram that he originally meant to jump onto the oncoming car but slipped on a wet spot on the road.

In light of recent incidents, police around the world have issued warnings to drivers who are attempting the challenge.

Police in Mumbai wrote on twitter that the challenge could put the lives of others at risk, warning people to “desist from public nuisance or face the music”.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018 Source: Mumbai Police /Twitter

The regional police force in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia, the Mossos d’Esquadra, has warned that “doing a challenge such as #InMyFeelingsChallenge could end in criminal charges” if it violates traffic rules.

“Road safety is not a game!’,” they said in a Twitter message which recalled that you can be fined for not wearing a seatbelt, driving without paying due attention or recording on a mobile while driving.

Meanwhile, police in Dubai have arrested three social influencers after they took part in the kiki challenge, which “endangered their lives”.

With reporting from © AFP 2018