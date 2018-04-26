  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the 'incel rebellion'? And who are those behind it?

The spotlight has been shone on the movement in recent days.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 1:35 PM
46 minutes ago 4,720 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979342
THE INCEL REBELLION has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!

In the hours before he drove a rental van into a group of people on Monday, killing 10, 25-year-old Alek Minassian posted this message to this Facebook page.

The incident and post have trained attention on an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny.

But what is the “Incel Rebellion”? And who are those behind it?

What is an incel?

PastedImage-11918

Self-identified incels, or involuntarily celibates, are an online community of men who describe themselves as being, for various reasons, unable to “enter into a sexual and/or romantic relationship even though they desire such a thing”.

While many facets of the community are vitriolic and deeply misogynistic, the majority are not violent. However, a small contingent argue that an “Incel Rebellion” is a reasonable response to being spurned by women.

Minassian’s post, which praises 2014 California mass-shooter Elliot Rodger, who in 2014 killed six people and himself after leaving videos in which he railed at female treatment of him, has revived concerns about violent thoughts and words becoming violent actions.

The incel community is “one of the most violent areas of the internet,” said Heidi Beirich, who tracks hate groups for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups. “It may seem to some people that this is kind of a group of pathetic, victimised white males who just are lonely. It’s not. It’s ugly.”

Yet some incel sites insist they don’t condone violence or misogyny. And Judith Taylor, a University of Toronto professor who focuses on social movements, notes that some participants in incel discussions simply feel forsaken, while others “can become very graphic and very toxic”.

NY: New York newspapers report on van attack in Toronto, Canada New York papers in the wake of the Toronto massacre. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Forums are laced with suggestions from users that at least some of the discussions are merely satire or a way of blowing off steam. While most have a skewed outlook on women, the vast majority of posts do not advocate violence, instead posting about shared experiences.

However last November, Reddit shut down its 40,000-member r/incel forum in a crackdown on content promoting and glorifying violence. However, an incel forum, called Braincels, remains on the site. The Braincels language is more toned down than that of its predecessor, but the tone is similar. The forum’s moderators say that they do not “support, encourage, or glorify any violence or physical harm, or those who commit such crimes”.

The forum promotes “blackpills”, which are generally memes: images that are designed to be shared with others which explain, promote or rationalise the mindset of its users. A blackpill, the forum says is:

A subjective term used to describe the real or perceived socially unspoken realisations that come from being a longtime incel.

Many “blackpills” will refer to women being selfish, cruel, shallow or all three.

Minassian’s post also referred to 4Chan, the anonymous online message board, though that board has no dedicated incel forum.

Where does the phrase come from?

UPI 20180424 Alek Minassian Source: UPI/PA Images

A Canadian woman reportedly coined the term “involuntary celibates” when she launched a website more than 20 years ago to offer support to people struggling to find partners.

But since then the woman, who asked to be identified only as Alana, said she had been saddened to see the phrase — shortened to “incel” — co opted.

“It was meant to be a helpful, supportive movement,” she told The Globe and Mail newspaper, explaining the term was meant to include “people of all genders who find themselves celibate or lonely and not dating.”

“It was a shock to discover that there was someone whose particular reason for violence was that they were lonely and celibate,” she added.

What are “Chads and Stacys”?

Incels refer to attractive sexually active men as “Chads” and attractive women as “Stacys”.

Both of the genders are set up by incels as unattainable ideals. Chads are tall, masculine, muscular but also generally uncaring or abusive. Many incels feel that women’s preference for Chads over them is an example of female vacuousity and shallowness.

Participants “see feminism, and women in general, as a reason their lives are so difficult,” said Maxime Fiset, a self-described former neo-Nazi who now tracks extremist websites for the Montreal-based Center for the Prevention of Radicalisation Leading to Violence.

Bailey Poland, the author of a 2016 book about online misogyny, says the talk of brutality is risky, whatever the posters’ intentions.

It’s “contributing to an environment where that kind of violence is seen as normal and acceptable. So even if you have no actual intent to do that, someone who does is going to see those posts and think they’re not alone,” said Poland, a doctoral student in rhetoric at Bowling Green State University.

Of course, Rodger wasn’t the first killer with a misogynistic mindset. And in 1989, a 25-year-old man who blamed feminists for ruining his life killed 14 women at a Montreal engineering college in Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
116,501  158
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
66,387  55
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
59,810  108
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
818  0
2
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
256  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
219  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
35,835  47
2
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
32,663  22
3
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
28,592  14
DailyEdge
1
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
9,538  0
2
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
7,759  2
3
People are pretty amused at the massive list of items that are prohibited at Eurovision 2018
5,525  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
POLICE
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
Peru police hunt for men wanted in connection with lynching of Canadian man suspected of killing elderly shaman
12-year-old Australian boy steals family credit card to fly to Bali alone

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie