This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New report raises concerns over the use of isolation rooms in schools for children with disabilities

New report highlights physical restraint of children with disabilities in schools.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,240 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254421
Seclusion room, with handle removed from door.
Image: Courtesy of Inclusion Ireland
Seclusion room, with handle removed from door.
Seclusion room, with handle removed from door.
Image: Courtesy of Inclusion Ireland

A NEW REPORT has highlighted how schools are using physical restraints and isolation methods when teaching children with disabilities. 

Inclusion Ireland, the national association for people with an intellectual disability, interviewed families of 14 pupils for the study. All 14 have raised concerns about how their children are being treated by school staff. 

The disability advocacy body found that these pupils were physically restrained, locked in rooms and removed from their classmates.

On the back of the report’s launch, the group has called for mandatory reporting to be put in place for these types of incident. 

Any incident involving the physical restraint of a child, where a staff member might grip or hold a child tightly, should be reported to the school principal and Department of Education as a matter of protocol, it says. 

The same process should be in place when an isolation room is used, according to Inclusion Ireland. Isolation or seclusion rooms are used to keep a child in small spaces, away from their peers.

image2 Seclusion room Source: Courtesy of Inclusion Ireland

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Education said it is currently working on new guidelines to address dealing with crisis situations with pupils with behavioural difficulties.

However, it said a child should not be restrained by anyone without specific training in how to do this safely.

Pending the development of specific guidelines on restraint of pupils in educational settings, previous guidance to schools advised schools that specialised behaviour management strategies, such as the use of restraint, should not be used without expert advice, training and monitoring.

A spokesperson also said it is not appropriate to leave a student “in an unsupervised situation while in the care of the school”.

In particular the guidelines point to certain sanctions which are regarded as inappropriate, including leaving a student in an unsupervised situation while in the care of the school.

The Inclusion Ireland report has highlighted cases where children were left in isolation rooms alone for prolonged periods. 

In one such case, a young boy was locked in a small room for up to five hours, before becoming so distressed that he attempted to break a window in order to escape. At the time, he was expelled for damaging school property.

However, Mark O’Connor from Inclusion Ireland said following intervention by the group, the department and his family, the boy is now back in school and thriving after getting the supports he needed.

This turned into a good news story, in that it shows the supports work when they are available.

In another case, a child reported being physically held down by his head by a school transport escort for a 20-minute journey. The youngster reported the gravity of the situation to his parents:

He found it very difficult to breathe and (said) that it was a painful experience.

His parents say when they learned of the issues at school and raised their concerns with the child and family agency Tusla, their son was suspended immediately from school. 

Inclusion Ireland is calling for a number of measures to be put in place in the wake of this report, highlighting the need for training of school staff. 

  • The Department of Education take steps to ensure that seclusion and restraint become a matter of last resort. 
  • Measures are taken to include guidelines and monitoring to tightly prescribe the use of seclusion and restraint.
  • Training to monitor, support and supervise staff using these practices.
  • Ensure incidents of seclusion and restraint are recorded and reported formally to the Department. 

O’Connor has warned that these 14 cases are just the “tip of the iceberg”: 

I would love if these were the only 14 cases in Ireland but I don’t think they are.

The Department of Education has emphasised that while supports for schools and staff are available, “the Board of Management of each school is responsible for the care and safety of all of the pupils in their school”.

TheJournal.ie has asked Tusla for comment but none has been given at time of publication. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four adults were secretly rescued during 'Wild Boars' cave operation, divers reveal
    33,350  9
    Fora
    1
    		The drinks industry claims new alcohol labelling laws will make Ireland a ‘global pariah’
    27  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    12,399  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's take a second to ponder Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan's friendship
    1,139  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    DUBLIN
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    MONAGHAN
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan
    'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie