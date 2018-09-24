Rescuers close in on injured sailor stranded in remote part of Indian ocean

A SAILING COMPETITOR is set to be rescued in the next few hours, as a French fishing vessel approaches his location 3,200km off the coast of western Australia.

The mast of Abhilash Tomy’s yacht Thuriya broke off when it was rolled in a storm on Friday and the yachtsman suffered what he described as a “severe back injury”.

An Irish competitor in the Golden Globe Race, Gregor McGuckin, was dismasted in the same storm. He is en route to Tomy’s location.

One of Tomy’s latest messages to race organisers said: “Lugged cans of ice tea. Having that. Vomiting continuingly. Chest burning.”

Tomy is unable to move from his bunk but heard an Indian military plane fire overhead and acknowledged this by turning his emergency beacon off and on.

AMSA has tasked a number of aircraft and boats to assist injured sailor Abhilash Tomy. French fisheries vessel FPV Osiris is expected to arrive later today to attempt a rescue. Tomy and his damaged yacht are in a remote part of the Indian ocean, 3,400 kilometres west of Perth. pic.twitter.com/d8cRceehEp — AMSA News (@AMSA_News) September 24, 2018 Source: AMSA News /Twitter

An Indian navy spokesperson told the BBC that a French boat Osiris should be reaching where he is “very soon”.

“They have a medic and a stretcher on board,” he said. “If all goes well, he will be rescued and transferred to an Australian naval ship which sailed from Perth to the location on Sunday morning.

The sea unites us all. Whoever gets to the yacht first will rescue Tomy.

In an update from race organisers yesterday, they said that McGuckin’s yacht is the nearest vessel and was also expected to reach Tomy at some point today.

“Weather permitting, he may be asked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Canberra to abandon his own yacht and board Thuriya to provide immediate assistance to the injured yachtsman,” they said.

Telemedicine doctors MSOS in the UK would then be able to speak directly to Abhilash via Gregor’s satellite phone and suggest appropriate first aid as well as advise JRCC of his condition to help forward planning.

The Indian Navy has also diverted two vessels from exercises off South Africa to assist in the rescue.