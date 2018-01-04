  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People being warned to check systems as Intel reveals 'serious flaws' in its computer chips

Researchers said any fix for the bug could slow computers down by 30% or more.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:15 AM
11 hours ago 15,739 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780497
Image: Nor Gal via Shutterstock
Image: Nor Gal via Shutterstock

A NEWLY DISCOVERED vulnerability in computer chips has raised concerns that hackers could access sensitive data on most modern systems, as technology firms sought to play down the security risks.

Chip giant Intel issued a statement responding to a flurry of warnings surfacing after researchers discovered the security hole which could allow privately stored data in computers and networks to be leaked.

Intel labelled as incorrect reports describing a “bug” or “flaw” unique to its products.

Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich told CNBC that “basically all modern processors across all applications” use this process known as “access memory”, which was discovered by researchers at Google and kept confidential as companies work on remedies.

Google, meanwhile, released findings from its security researchers who sparked the concerns, saying it made the results public days ahead of schedule because much of the information had been in the media.

The security team found “serious security flaws” in devices powered by Intel, AMD and ARM chips and the operating systems running them and noted that, if exploited, “an unauthorised party may read sensitive information in the system’s memory such as passwords, encryption keys, or sensitive information open in applications”.

“As soon as we learned of this new class of attack, our security and product development teams mobilised to defend Google’s systems and our users’ data,” Google said in a security blog.

“We have updated our systems and affected products to protect against this new type of attack. We also collaborated with hardware and software manufacturers across the industry to help protect their users and the broader web.”

Spectre and Meltdown

The Google team said the vulnerabilities, labelled “Spectre” and “Meltdown”, affected a number of chips from Intel as well as some from AMD and ARM, which specialises in processors for mobile devices.

Intel said it was working with AMD and ARM Holdings and with the makers of computer operating software “to develop an industry-wide approach to resolve this issue promptly and constructively.”

Jack Gold, an independent technology analyst, said he was briefed in a conference call with Intel, AMD and ARM on the issue and that the three companies suggested concerns were overblown.

“All the chips are designed that way,” Gold said.

The companies were working on remedies after “some researchers found a way to use existing architecture and get into protected areas of computer memory and read some of the data,” he added.

Microsoft said in a statement it had no information suggesting any compromised data but was “releasing security updates today to protect Windows customers against vulnerabilities”.

But an AMD spokesman said that because of the differences in AMD processor architecture, “we believe there is near zero risk to AMD products at this time”.

ARM meanwhile said it was “working together with Intel and AMD” to address potential issues “in certain high-end processors, including some of our Cortex-A processors”.

“We have informed our silicon partners and are encouraging them to implement the software mitigations developed if their chips are impacted,” the SoftBank-owned firm said.

Slowdown?

Earlier this week, some researchers said any fix – which would need to be handled by software – could slow down computer systems, possibly by 30% or more.

Intel’s statement said these concerns, too, were exaggerated.

“Contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time,” the company statement said.

Tatu Ylonen, a security researcher at SSH Communications Security,  said the patches “will be effective” but it will be critical to get all networks and cloud services upgraded, Ylonen said.

British security researcher Graham Cluley also expressed concern “that attackers could exploit the flaw on vulnerable systems to gain access to parts of the computer’s memory which may be storing sensitive information”.

“Think passwords, private keys, credit card data.”

But he said in a blog post that it was “good news” that the problem had been kept under wraps to allow operating systems such as those from Microsoft and Apple to make security updates before the flaw is maliciously exploited.

Read: Nearly 3,000 fuel allowance payments delayed after technical glitch

More: Some Aer Lingus flights to and from the US cancelled due to ‘bomb cyclone’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
81,057  233
2
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
57,025  263
3
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
44,570  84
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
478  0
2
'I was bleeding heavily while blacking out. I thought I was dying'
116  0
3
IDA boss: We want finance firms to set up in the midlands once they have a Dublin base
104  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
33,466  57
2
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
22,105  67
3
Offaly miss late chances to win as Colm Basquel fires 1-6 for Dublin in draw
15,160  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
22,710  2
2
Only 90s Kids Can Pass This Extremely Simple Quiz
17,366  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,043  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
Investigation launched after life-saving defibrillator 'smashed' on Limerick street
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie