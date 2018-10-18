Motion capture kisses and robotic companion cats: Intimacy exhibition explores technology and human connection

IF YOU’VE EVER wanted a kiss turned into a 3D sculpture, the exhibition Intimacy at Trinity College’s Science Gallery in Dublin, has you covered.

Emotion Capture, by Arthur Gouillart, uses magnetic fields sensors and patches to track the motion of a tongue during a kiss. The resulting abstract piece are then turned into a fully formed sculpture.

He says the piece is about finding new ways of representing love “beyond normative symbols such as the heart shape.”

It’s just one of the many installations on display for the new exhibition, which is exploring how technology interacts with human connection.

Other pieces include a VR experience that lets you experience the world through the eyes and body of another person, and an app that senses your physical and emotional responses to other people.

Intimacy is open to the public now until 24 February 2019.