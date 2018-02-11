Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918

THIS WEEK MARKED a big event in the history of Ireland – the day women over 30 first got the vote.

1918 was a momentous one for the country in lots of ways, as not only did women get the vote for the first time, but they were able to cast votes in the election of December that year. And this election changed the face of Irish politics permanently.

To commemorate these events, we took a trip into the archives at the National Library of Ireland this week. Here’s what we covered:

