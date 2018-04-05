Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Michael Inside

What we know

This incredible, moving and hard-hitting (yet naturalistic) Irish film is about a young teenager who finds himself caught up in low-level drug dealing, and is sent to prison. The impact this one act has on him and his grandfather make for compelling viewing. Not just a fantastic Irish film, but a fantastic film full stop.

What the critics say

“Behind the lens, Berry directs with the eye of a documentary maker but could show plenty of others a thing or two about keeping the tension in a drama from start to finish. Walls close in – onscreen and off.” – RTE

“While its tough subject matter may be a hard ask for audiences outside Ireland, where it should find an enthusiastic reception, this is a film shot with integrity and heart.” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 9.0/10

BPM

What we know

Set in the early 1990s as the Aids crisis gripped France, this centres on a group of activists – and a couple who fall in love amidst social change.

What the critics say

“This dialectical representation of queer lives, meshing the personal with the political to ultimately devastating effect, sees BPM shift from being a painstaking history of a movement to an urgent call to arms.” – Sight and Sound

“Director Robin Campillo, a cowriter on Laurent Cantet’s social realist films The Class and Time Out, devotes significant screen time to philosophical debate but also appeals to the senses with graphic sex and a throbbing techno score by Arnaud Rebotini.” – Chicago Reader

What’s it rated?

Love, Simon

What we know

A teenage boy who hasn’t told friends or family about his sexuality finds himself falling in love with a mysterious classmate. Does he know who the person is, and will he be able to come out in his own time?

What the critics say

“With its sheer warmth, openness, likability and idealism, Love, Simon won me over. It takes all the corniness and tweeness of the coming-of-age genre and transplants new heart into it.” – The Guardian

“ Simon’s portrayal of a closeted gay teenager will undoubtedly be important to teenagers like him who have not seen a character like them on the big screen, but Simon’s awkward high school love story is universal and can – and should – be enjoyed by anyone.” – Screen Rant

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

