Landmark judgement due in 'hooded men' torture case this morning

Kevin Hannaway and Francis McGuigan claim they were subjected to torture by British authorities in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

Kevin Hannaway and Francis McGuigan claim they were subjected to torture by British authorities in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

THE EUROPEAN COURT of Human Rights will today deliver its judgement in the case of the ‘hooded men’ – a case involving the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men who were interned in the North in 1971.

This morning’s judgement will represent a decision in the case of Ireland v UK on whether or not the treatment of 14 men amounted to torture.

The announcement is expected at around 10am Irish time.

In 2014, Amnesty demanded an independent inquiry in the case of the men. The charity has backed the men’s campaign for decades, and first reported on their torture during a 1971 mission to the North to investigate internment.

The men are being provided with legal represention by The Pat Finucane Centre, solicitor Kevin Winters and Amnesty International Ireland.

Amnesty said that the original decision by the ECHR was used by the United States to justify the abuse of prisoners as part of the ‘war on terror’. The five techniques included:

hooding

wall-standing in stress positions for hours

white noise

sleep deprivation

food and water deprivation

An original case at the European Court of Human Rights ruled the techniques they were subjected to during internment constituted inhuman and degrading treatment.