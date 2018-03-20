  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Landmark judgement due in 'hooded men' torture case this morning

The decision is due around 10am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 12,081 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913656
Kevin Hannaway and Francis McGuigan claim they were subjected to torture by British authorities in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Kevin Hannaway and Francis McGuigan claim they were subjected to torture by British authorities in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.
Kevin Hannaway and Francis McGuigan claim they were subjected to torture by British authorities in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE EUROPEAN COURT of Human Rights will today deliver its judgement in the case of the ‘hooded men’ – a case involving the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men who were interned in the North in 1971.

This morning’s judgement will represent a decision in the case of Ireland v UK on whether or not the treatment of 14 men amounted to torture.

The announcement is expected at around 10am Irish time.

In 2014, Amnesty demanded an independent inquiry in the case of the men. The charity has backed the men’s campaign for decades, and first reported on their torture during a 1971 mission to the North to investigate internment.

The men are being provided with legal represention by The Pat Finucane Centre, solicitor Kevin Winters and Amnesty International Ireland.

Amnesty said that the original decision by the ECHR was used by the United States to justify the abuse of prisoners as part of the ‘war on terror’. The five techniques included:

  • hooding
  • wall-standing in stress positions for hours
  • white noise
  • sleep deprivation
  • food and water deprivation

An original case at the European Court of Human Rights ruled the techniques they were subjected to during internment constituted inhuman and degrading treatment.

Read: New evidence proves the UK tortured interned men during The Troubles, says Ireland >

Read: Gerard McKerr, one of the “Hooded Men”, has died >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
130,080  7
2
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
86,820  322
3
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
70,918  82
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
595  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
221  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
130  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
57,419  37
2
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
57,178  34
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
54,153  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
29,215  5
2
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
7,214  9
3
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
6,453  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Aer Lingus apologises after people spend night in airport due to flight cancellations
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
OPINION
'The notion that RTÃ is the only public service broadcaster in the State is nonsense'
'The notion that RTÉ is the only public service broadcaster in the State is nonsense'
The Cattle Raid of Cooley is our national epic - and still has resonance for modern rural life
Opinion: 'When we ask that question – why doesn’t she leave? - we abuse again'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie