Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Making the Grade

What we know

Irish director Ken Wardrop (His and Hers) is back with a film about piano lessons. It’s bound to be as lovely and empathic as his previous work.

What the critics say

“Making the Grade is a wonderful film about music, and more importantly the importance of art to the human spirit.” – Scannáin

“Wardrop has an uncanny knack to find the elements which inspires the pupils to stick at it. It is not easy. He permits the viewer to be a presence in the room unnoticed when the teacher and the pupil are in the important business of learning how to make music.” – No More Workhorse

What’s it rated

RottenTomatoes: No score yet

IMDB: 8.2/10

Truth or Dare

What we know

A fun game of truth-or-dare turns into a nightmare for a group of pals when they’re on Spring Break in Mexico.

What the critics say

“It won’t win any Oscars, but it’s good-n-nasty fun. The premise, about a cursed ongoing game of “truth or dare” is mostly an excuse for a 1980’s/1990’s-style “hot people die badly” body count chiller.” – Forbes

“The key demographic here seems to be young people with its turning the whole movie/TV trope of college goers spending their time drinking, partying and having sex, on its head, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated

Rampage

What we know

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays a primatologist who has a cute relationship with a gorilla – but then the gorilla (thanks to a genetic experiment gone rogue) turns into a monster. Standard.

What the critics say

“It is entertainingly over the top, although perhaps the CGI work isn’t quite out of the top drawer.” – The Guardian

“Though far better than ‘Doom,’ this Dwayne Johnson-starring video-game adaptation falls back on the monster-movie clichés its source overtly lampooned.” - Variety

What’s it rated

Which one would you go see first?

