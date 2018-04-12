Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.
Making the GradeSource: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube
What we know
Irish director Ken Wardrop (His and Hers) is back with a film about piano lessons. It’s bound to be as lovely and empathic as his previous work.
What the critics say
- “Making the Grade is a wonderful film about music, and more importantly the importance of art to the human spirit.” – Scannáin
- “Wardrop has an uncanny knack to find the elements which inspires the pupils to stick at it. It is not easy. He permits the viewer to be a presence in the room unnoticed when the teacher and the pupil are in the important business of learning how to make music.” – No More Workhorse
- RottenTomatoes: No score yet
- IMDB: 8.2/10
Truth or DareSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
A fun game of truth-or-dare turns into a nightmare for a group of pals when they’re on Spring Break in Mexico.
What the critics say
- “It won’t win any Oscars, but it’s good-n-nasty fun. The premise, about a cursed ongoing game of “truth or dare” is mostly an excuse for a 1980’s/1990’s-style “hot people die badly” body count chiller.” – Forbes
- “The key demographic here seems to be young people with its turning the whole movie/TV trope of college goers spending their time drinking, partying and having sex, on its head, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.” – Entertainment.ie
What’s it rated
- RottenTomatoes: 4.3/10
- IMDB: 5.0/10
RampageSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays a primatologist who has a cute relationship with a gorilla – but then the gorilla (thanks to a genetic experiment gone rogue) turns into a monster. Standard.
What the critics say
- “It is entertainingly over the top, although perhaps the CGI work isn’t quite out of the top drawer.” – The Guardian
- “Though far better than ‘Doom,’ this Dwayne Johnson-starring video-game adaptation falls back on the monster-movie clichés its source overtly lampooned.” - Variety
What’s it rated
- RottenTomatoes: 5.2/10
- IMDB: 6.6/10
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (4)