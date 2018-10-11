This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a stark reality': Vast majority of women in Ireland feel vulnerable because of their gender

A new study found that most women don’t feel safe taking the bus.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
34 minutes ago 887 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4278340
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Linch
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Linch

NINE IN 10 women in Ireland have said they felt unsafe in Ireland because of their gender, according to a new study.

The report by children’s rights charity, Plan International Ireland, examined how women perceive the world around them and how a fear of harassment prevents them from going about their daily lives. 

Some of the key findings of the report include: 

  • Nine in 10 women feel unsafe in Ireland just because of their gender
  • More than one-third have experienced physical harassment in public
  • Six in 10 don’t feel safe taking the bus

The vast majority of women (93%) surveyed feel more vulnerable purely because of their gender. The survey also revealed that almost six in ten women (58%) often or sometimes feel unsafe taking the bus.

More than a third of women participating in the survey say they have been subjected to physical harassment in public, and that this happens most frequently in bars (36%) followed by public streets (22%).

Half said they experienced verbal abuse in public while some also reported being forced to modify their behaviour because they feel unsafe. Almost three-quarters say they jog or walk faster as a safety precaution at night. Nearly half said they take a different route or will even walk longer distances in order to feel safer.

The survey was conducted online in September 2018. There were 534 respondents in total, three-quarters of whom were aged under 25. 83% of the respondents were women.

Speaking about the report, Paul O’Brien, CEO of Plan International Ireland said: “It’s a stark reality for women in our country, especially young women, that harassment and fear are part of daily life. It’s clear that our young women are faced with significant barriers as they strive to achieve their full potential, barriers which men don’t seem to have to factor-in to everyday life.

On International Day of the Girl we are saying it’s vital that young women are consulted by their local politicians and councils and are brought into the decision-making process around areas that will directly impact on their safety in public.

Plan International Ireland carried out the survey following an international study which examined the safety of young women in cities across the world. The survey of almost 400 experts in children’s and women’s rights and urban safety, including experts based in Dublin, found that sexual harassment is the biggest city danger facing young women.

Seven in ten of the Dublin-based experts said sexual harassment of young women in the city’s public spaces is a regular occurrence. Close to a third said it is either extremely unsafe or unsafe for girls to use public transport or be out alone at night in the city.

O’Brien added: “Girls and young women have a basic human right to be safe in their home cities. Unfortunately this is not the reality for many around the world, with common safety threats and challenges experienced on a wide scale.

“While Dublin is one of the safest cities in the survey, we have nonetheless seen that there is a need for a culture change to ensure young women feel safe and are safe when in public spaces, and crucially are consulted on policy-making in the area. They need allies to achieve this – and men have a critical role to play.”

“From our international development work perspective, we can build on the data from this survey to put into action plans to scale up safety-specific programmes for girls living in urban centres in the countries where we work. Our aim is to build safe, accountable and inclusive cities with and for adolescent girls through our Safer Cities for Girls initiative. This is just one element of our Because I Am A Girl programme which transforms communities in developing countries by empowering girls.”

The safety of women in Ireland and across the world has become a major topic of discussion since the #MeToo movement began last year. 

At first, #MeToo, a social media movement against sexual misconduct, made its mark through accusations against high-profile men accused of sexual abuse in a range of sectors from entertainment to media and politics.

Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein Source: Seth Wenig via PA

Many were forced out of their positions, and #MeToo’s influence spread around the world.

In January, the birth of the Time’s Up movement marked a new stage. 

Victims of abuse moved to action, taking to court their alleged harassers and broadening the fight to male-female discrimination such as salary gaps in the workplace.

It grew after nearly 100 women said they were harassed or sexually abused by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over more than two decades. He has pleaded not guilty in New York to two charges, rape and sexual assault.

Former president Bill Clinton found himself drawn into the #MeToo conversation this week, which overshadowed his tour to promote a thriller novel he co-wrote with best-selling author James Patterson.

Clinton was repeatedly asked whether, in light of #MeToo and the abuses of male power it exposed, he should have resigned over his relationship more than two decades ago with an intern, Monica Lewinsky.

The scandal led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives but he was later acquitted by the Senate and stayed in office.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    79,660  62
    2
    		UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    55,544  202
    3
    		Budget 2019: Here's what measures kick in today
    46,067  20
    Fora
    1
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    1,533  0
    2
    		Higher gambling taxes have made Ireland one of the world's 'most penal' betting markets
    448  0
    3
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    31,126  74
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    19,216  8
    3
    		Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    16,836  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    26,027  9
    2
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    6,733  5
    3
    		Sophie Turner said she and Maisie Williams get high before sitting in the bath together... it's The Dredge
    6,071  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Angela Merkel warns 'devil is in detail' of Brexit deal
    Angela Merkel warns 'devil is in detail' of Brexit deal
    'Is this the best use of £150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    Leaders play down hope of Brexit breakthrough as Arlene Foster meets Michel Barnier
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie