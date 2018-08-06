PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A HUGE CROWD turned out today to welcome Ireland’s women’s hockey team home.

The women returned to Ireland today after their stunning runner-up win yesterday at the Women’s Hockey World Cup, where against all odds they reached the final.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Hundreds of people crammed into Dame St to welcome the women, with a stage being set up for the team’s entrance. The event is being hosted by RTÉ presenter Des Cahill.

Some of those attending included young girls who held up posters declaring how much they loved the team.

One said: “You’re an inspiration to me!”

As they made their way onto the stage, the women were greeted with a chorus of whoops and shouts, before they broke into a chant of ‘Olé, olé, olé, olé’. Irish flags were flown out of nearby windows in support of the young women.

It has been an incredible week for the team, who also learned today that they will benefit from a “significant share” of €1.5 million to be given by the government to Irish athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and world championships.