45-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Louth woman Irene White

Irene White

Updated 12.15pm

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Louth woman Irene White.

Niall Power, with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth, appeared before Dundalk District Court this morning.

He faces a single count alleging that he murdered the mother-of-three on 6 April 2005 at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk.

In court this morning Garda Sergeant Mick Sheridan gave evidence of arresting and charging Power last night. He said the accused made no reply to the charge.

Sergeant Sheridan applied for Power to be remanded in custody.

Judge John Coughlan remanded Power in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Comments are closed as charges have now been brought