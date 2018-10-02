Much of Irish airspace closed this evening after 'radar failure' in Shannon

All flights over Ireland, bar Dublin, appear to be stopped due to an apparent radar outage. Weird to see it so empty. pic.twitter.com/j53vwH7iuo — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) October 2, 2018 Source: Noel Rock /Twitter

AIR TRAFFIC HAS been suspended over many parts of Ireland this evening, after a “systems failure” with a radar at Shannon Airport.

The issue is affecting airports such as Shannon, Knock and Cork but Dublin Airport is unaffected.

Cork Airport and Shannon have now said that all flights coming into that airspace of the west and south of Ireland are impacted, with many either diverted or cancelled.

Flights in and out of those airports are facing delays this evening, with a number cancelled or delayed by several hours.

TheJournal.ie understands that there was a “zero flow rate” was designated across Irish airspace following the failure earlier this evening.

In a post on Twitter, Shannon Airport said: “Air Traffic Control at Ballcasey, Shannon are experiencing issues with their flight radar. Work underway to rectify the situation. Arrivals and Departures at SNN have been suspended until the radar is fully operational.”

Passengers using these airports in the morning are being urged to check with their airline, as crews out of position tonight may impact flights tomorrow.

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating the matter, and said it will provide an update shortly.

