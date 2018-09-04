This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's pay rates are not pushing more nurses, midwives and doctors to work abroad - report

The report said that there were issues around recruiting consultants with certain specialities in specific areas.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 6:08 PM
58 minutes ago 3,401 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4218924
Image: Shutterstock/Micolas
Image: Shutterstock/Micolas

A REPORT INTO the problems faced by those who work in Ireland’s healthcare system has found that “pay rates do not appear to be unduly affecting the number of nurses, midwives and doctors applying to work abroad”.

The report, compiled by the Public Service Pay Commission, said that although there wasn’t a major issue with recruitment and retention among nurses and midwives, that there is a difficulty in recruiting consultants with certain specialities in certain locations across the country.

It said that the challenges for staff in the healthcare sector were “multi-faceted”, but not limited to pay rates.

“The Commission is not persuaded, based on the evidence available, that current pay arrangements are, in themselves, a significant impediment to recruitment.

Indeed the Commission remains of the view, expressed in its first report, that remuneration is not the main issue impacting on the recruitment and retention where difficulties exist.

However, the Commission’s report did make several recommendations related to pay:

  • Location Allowances currently paid to nurses in 13 service areas in the health service should be increased by 20% and extended to cover maternity services
  • Specialist Qualification Allowance currently paid to nurses and midwives who acquire post graduate qualifications should be increased by 20%
  • Staff nurses and midwives should be eligible to attain the grade of senior staff nurse/midwife after 17 rather than the current 20 years post qualification.

A recruiter who represents Irish nurses in Australia had said that the rate of progression in Australia or the UK was far quicker than in Ireland, which was attractive to nurses who wished to progress up the ranks.

Nurses and midwives

The Commission said that there were 5,494 first preference applications for 1,830 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places in 2018.

It said that although the level of staff turnover decreased slightly between 2016 and 2017, that the “evidence examined by the Commission indicates continuing difficulties in retaining nurses and midwives in specific areas”.

The Commission found that the average earning for all HSE staff nurses and midwives (excluding all promotional grades) in 2017 was approximately €51,000 including allowances overtime and other payments.

Consultants

The report said that there has been an increase in consultant numbers of 33% from 2007 to 2017.

In 2017 consultant turnover rates based on HSE data were 7.8% (or 6.6% excluding retirements), this is a reduction of 1.1% compared to the 2016 turnover rate. By comparison with other sectors, this rate of turnover is low.

It added, however that recruitment was still an issue.

The Commission concludes that there is a general difficulty in recruiting consultants with more significant problems in certain specialities and geographic locations.

 The average earnings for consultants in 2017 was almost €180,000, including overtime and other payments.

Budget 2019

The government is in the process of preparing for the Budget announcement in October, after which talks about extending the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil will resume.

It’s looking like there won’t be massive giveaways in this year’s budget, as figures published by the Department of Finance show that the government collected €32.4 billion in tax this year to date – an increase on the same period last year, but less than what had been projected.

It’s stifled talk that there would be large gains to be made in the form of giveaways, and raised concerns that the current government arrangement won’t last long beyond the Budget – threatening the call of a general election.

Reaction

The strongest statement against today’s report came from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The organisation’s general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that “nursing and midwifery are professions in crisis, with only one application for every four vacancies.

Talk to nurses and midwives anywhere in Ireland, and they’ll tell you pay is the number one cause of understaffing. 
Ireland simply can’t hire enough nurses and midwives on these wages.”

The President of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Peadar Gilligan, said that there was a very real crisis in recruitment and retention of Doctors in Ireland and that government policy must change if we are to stop the haemorrhaging of doctors from the Irish system.

Speaking today, Dr Gilligan said; “The IMO Council will meet later this week to discuss this report in detail following which a detailed response to the report will be sent to the Commission.

There are almost 500 vacant consultant posts at present and more NCHDs are emigrating to work and live abroad than ever before.

“The challenge now is for the government to devise a realistic response to this crisis which will address the critical shortage of doctors now and in the years ahead.”

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has said that it welcomes the confirmation in the Public Service Pay Commission Report of the significant crisis in the recruitment and retention of hospital consultants.

The President of the Association, Dr Donal O’Hanlon, said that the “crisis needs to be urgently addressed in order to provide timely and quality care to patients and to resolve the difficulties arising from the failure to fill a significant proportion of consultant posts.

The IHCA will be pressing that a resolution of the crisis is immediately put in place given the large number of vacant public hospital posts throughout the acute hospital system.

“The extreme level of salary discrimination against new entrant consultants is the root cause of the crisis and must be ended without delay.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    80,951  168
    2
    		Thousands of tents left behind at Electric Picnic campsite cleared by bulldozers
    71,545  94
    3
    		Volunteers have restored Bray Head's huge WWII 'Eire' sign
    66,508  60
    Fora
    1
    		What we know about Pat McDonagh's Clare forecourt and its fake-letter planning controversy
    1,789  0
    2
    		A waitress who was sacked over a bad TripAdvisor review has been awarded €2,000
    395  0
    3
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    363  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know something that's much, much worse than this and never could be compared to this'
    41,666  35
    2
    		O'Neill defends McClean after controversial Rice tweet
    34,553  41
    3
    		Man-of-the-match, working in paediatrics, cruciate comeback and Dublin glory
    27,208  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising Emma Willis for taking on Roxanne Pallett in her exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother
    33,468  7
    2
    		Rachel Allen issues statement on her son's arrest following €30,000 drug seizure
    14,630  6
    3
    		That first post-Electric Picnic shower is all anyone can talk about right now, TBH
    5,778  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    'It's one less thing to worry about': HSE grants free GP service to 14,000 carers
    'I won’t ever be able to understand exactly how the HPV vaccine works. So as a parent I have to trust the experts'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie