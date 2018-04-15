  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We know what conservative populism is now thanks to Brexit and Trump, this is progressive populism': The rise of Irish hip hop

A new book looks into European hip hop.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,728 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3956697

HIP HOP CAN be used as bridge between different communities and can be a voice for people from marginalised groups to communicate with the world.

That’s the overriding message from Griff Rollefson, a professor of contemporary music at University College Cork.

Speaking TheJournal.ie after the launch of his book last week, Rollefson put forward the idea of hip hop as a unifying form expression, one that if properly heeded could help to combat what he calls the negative effects of divisive nationalist politics.

The book – Flip the Script: European Hip Hop and the Politics of Postcoloniality – positions European hip hop as drawing strongly from the influences of the United States to relay the experiences of those outside of the main narrative of a nation.

In Ireland and in other countries this means immigrant and working class voices reflecting their experience here.

But here it can also includes artists expressing the Irish post-colonial experience of living in a country that was once under British rule and still dealing with the after effects of that almost 100 years after independence.

For Rollefson – who emigrated to Ireland from the US four years ago – similar themes are evident in Irish music as would be in the kind of underground music coming from the US reflecting (mostly) the African American experience there.

“The fascinating thing for me is I had been saying all along: ‘It’s not race, it’s history; it’s not race, it’s history’,” he tells TheJournal.ie, referring to the fact that rap music is more an expression of what a group of people had experienced and lived through, rather than specific solely to their race.

“But then I got to Ireland and it became very clear that I was still thinking about race, because I could hear – you know from an ostensibly white population – very much the same experience,” he says.

The feeling that even now in a post-colonial country a hundred years on, Irish hip hop artists are talking about so many of that same things: the feelings of self-doubt – I heard that a lot – but also these histories of diaspora, of oppression, of colonisation

Irish hip hop

The Irish hip hop scene is currently in the middle of an upsurge, with a large number of groups pushing the envelope when it comes to the kind of work they are creating.

In a companion site to his work, Rollefson provides a playlist featuring a mix of the top artists performing in Ireland right now.

These are the artists who he says illustrate a reworking of the dominant narrative of Irish history.

These rappers come from many different walks of life and incorporate many aspects of Irish society.

Notable examples include:

Rapper and performer Temper-Mental MissElayneous, whose work explores a wide range of themes and influences, including the position and history of women in Irish society.

Source: Evoke Today/YouTube

Rollefson also includes the rapper John Tzu, whose work focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland and the hugely complex existence that people both sides of the divide have had to lead there.

Source: 23mediaUK/YouTube

Another act featured is the trio Rusangano Family – who won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in 2017 for their album Let the Dead Bury the Dead. The African-Irish trio – God Knows, MuRLI and mynameisjOhn –  fuse world and afro-music beats with lyrics that deal with the issues of identity, the experience of being an immigrant, isolation as well as artistic expression and inspiration.

Source: Rusangano/YouTube

On top of these, Ireland features a wealth of diverse hip hop acts who enjoy both local and mainstream success, including (but certainly not limited to):

Rejjie Snow:

Source: Noisey/YouTube

Paul Awlright (formerly Lethal Dialect):

Source: Dublin's Culture Connects/YouTube

Hare Squead:

Source: HareSqueadVEVO/YouTube

Soulé:

Source: SOULÉ OFFICIAL/YouTube

And many others.

Analysis

The selection above gives a small example of the diverse nature of the work coming out of Ireland in terms of hip hop today. But despite this seeming difference in terms of content and background, Rollefson argues that if you look closely a lot of the same themes are being explored.

“Immigrant communities and working class communities are up against a lot of the same things,” says Rollefson.

“Sometimes they can be at each other’s throats when pushed by isolationist Brexit-type rhetoric… But then on the other hand hip hop is a space where working class Irish people and immigrant communities can come together.

That’s the space where it’s a shared struggle, shared understanding, and it’s an exciting time.

As he notes, hip hop can become the “shared space” where different communities can meet to exchange ideas.

“We know what conservative populism is now thanks to Brexit and Trump, this is progressive populism,” he says.

This is where working class white kids and immigrant families and communities can really find common ground.

Rollefson says that in academia this meeting point is known as “the third space”.

“You have ‘your own thing’ and they have ‘their own thing’ but here is a third space where [for example] different communities can find common ground,” he says.

“They’ll say: ‘ you take some of your culture, I’ll take some of my culture and we’ll create this third culture which is global hip hop’.

To me that’s really the hope and the promise of this type of music.

Read: People used to scoff at Irish rappers, but the hip hop scene in Ireland is booming

Read: This hip hop trio made the best album in Ireland last year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
97,251  81
2
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
57,456  282
3
An immigrant fits in: 'I added 'sh' sounds to words and repeated the phrase 'Bono is a pox''
51,107  75
Fora
1
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
600  0
2
Two Limerick solar farms have the go-ahead after locals' health concerns were thrown out
587  0
3
Ireland's mooted Airbnb 'licensing' scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin
132  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
101,867  0
2
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
33,537  114
3
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
31,928  20
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
19,660  2
2
How Private School Are You?
6,609  3
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
4,188  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Weapons inspectors to begin investigation into alleged Syrian chemical attack today
Weapons inspectors to begin investigation into alleged Syrian chemical attack today
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie