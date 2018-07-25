Irish man due in UK court for attempting to smuggle rare bird eggs at Heathrow

Source: National Crime Agency

AN IRISH MAN is due in court today on charges for attempting to smuggle 19 eggs from rare and endangered bird of prey.

Jeffery Paul Lendrum (56) who had been living in Johannesburg, South Africa, was arrested by Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport on 26 June.

The eggs in his possession were from African fish eagles, African sparrow hawks and vultures; two of the eggs had already hatched at the time of the seizure.

The investigation into the importation was passed to the UK's National Crime Agency.

Lendrum answered bail yesterday, where he was charged with importing endangered species. He will appear before Uxbridge Magistratesâ€™ Court today.

Many of the eggs recovered on 26 June have now hatched, and the birds are being cared for at a specialist bird of prey conservation centre.

