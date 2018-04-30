Irish priest shot in the feet after being followed on way back from bank in Peru

AN IRISH PRIEST was shot in Peru on Saturday.

Father Gerry Desmond is now recovering in hospital following the incident.

It’s understood that the priest was attacked after he withdrew money from a bank in Lima.

He was followed home by three armed men who beat him and shot him before taking money.

It’s understood that the priest, who has been working in Peru for more than 10 years, is in a stable condition.

The Peruvian Diocese of Chosica posted on social media that the priest was assaulted by three armed subjects.

It stated that they following him to the door of his house “surrounded him, beat him in the head and shot him in the feet to steal everything that he had”.

It added that Father Desmond is now out of danger, but will be transferred to the Cayetano Heredia Clinic.