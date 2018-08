RAIL SERVICES HAVE been suspended between Malahide and Clongriffin after a bus hit a railway bridge at Portmarnock.

Iarnród Éireann said crews are working to clear the site.

The bus is understood to have hit the bridge on the Drumnigh Road (R124) in Portmarnock near the racetrack, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic is slow on approach in both directions and drivers are urged to avoid the route until further notice.

Dublin Bus are currently honouring rail tickets for those affected.