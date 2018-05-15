  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin eatery named best place to eat in Ireland at Irish Restaurant Awards

For 2018. The awards ceremony was held last night at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 15 May 2018, 1:07 PM
57 minutes ago 11,891 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4013585

shutterstock_205969963 Source: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda

A DUBLIN RESTAURANT has been named the best in the country at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The annual gongs were held last night at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel.

And it was a Dublin restaurant, Etto, based on Merrion Row in the south city centre, that emerged with the evening’s star prize.

The restaurant, first established in 2013, offers a “daily changing, seasonal menu, served in a relaxed and informal environment and describe their dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible”, per the event’s organisers.

3 Source: Facebook

Going by the restaurant’s Twitter output over the last 12 hours, staff are pretty happy with the result.

Over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attended last night’s sold out black-tie event, which saw awards handed out in 21 separate categories.

Guests were treated to a six-course gala dinner, prepared by some of Ireland’s most well-known chefs.

Etto, which won in previous years at the awards in the best casual dining and best wine experience categories, had a bumper night, with victories in the Dublin regional best customer service and best chef (for Barry Sun Jian) categories to add to its overall best restaurant prize.

Other prominent victors on the night included:

  • Pub of the year – Walsh’s, Dublin
  • Best gastro pub – The Legal Eagle, Dublin
  • Best hotel/guesthouse restaurant – Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry
  • Best newcomers – Clenaghans, Craigavon, Co Armagh
  • Best cafe – Pudding Row, Easky, Co Sligo
  • Best wine experience – Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin

Sally O’Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store in Midleton, Co Cork, won for best restaurant manager, and Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant in Galway won the title of best chef in Ireland.

Over 90,000 online nominations were received in advance of the awards, which are now in their 10th year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body of British soldier exhumed from bog in Clare
58,843  80
2
Former Ros na Rún actor convicted of orally raping young woman after offering her a lift home
49,282  0
3
Investigation launched after Dublin Bus driver violently attacked
48,832  41
Fora
1
A big developer wants to build 200 homes on the site of Dublin's second-most expensive house
910  0
2
Poll: Do you think it's a good idea to have health warnings on alcohol?
232  0
3
Ryanair is narrowing the window for free check-in... unless punters pay for allocated seats
198  0
The42
1
Watch: Ireland's Euros dreams ended by Dutch in controversial penalty shootout loss
58,070  125
2
Magical moment as O'Brien makes history with Ireland's first Test century
33,582  40
3
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
29,102  16
DailyEdge
1
People weren't impressed with the behaviour of the audience on Claire Byrne's live referendum debate
17,937  32
2
Maia Dunphy and Johnny Vegas have announced they've separated
8,025  0
3
Dave Grohl and his 12-year-old daughter performed an Adele track, and YouTube is weak
5,704  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Gaza killings: Sinn FÃ©in says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
Palestinian baby dies from tear gas inhalation at Gaza protest
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
COURTS
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
Man who sexually assaulted girls 'targeted them when they were neglected by mother'
Two women jailed for six years for plastic bag killing
ABORTION
Council won't reverse cancellation of Eighth Amendment book event in spite of councillors' vote
Council won't reverse cancellation of Eighth Amendment book event in spite of councillors' vote
Thousands of Irish women have been made 'refugees' by Eighth Amendment, says former Supreme Court justice
GP who supports No vote rejects Coveney claim that 'there will be no abortion clinics in Ireland'
OPINION
Replacing Phil Hogan: 'Other countries have a different attitude and send their elite'
Replacing Phil Hogan: 'Other countries have a different attitude and send their elite'
Player ratings: how the Irish footballers in Britain fared in the 2017-18 season
It's been a worrying two weeks - but please don't stop getting smear tests

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie